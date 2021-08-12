Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 11 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on August 11, with four Group B matches played on the day. The final four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, August 12.

Goteborg City have jumped to the top of the Group B points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021 with 10 points to their name. They are followed by Malmohus, who finished with nine points in the league phase.

Lund and Landskrona are placed third and fourth in the Group B standings. They have seven and six points respectively and have already qualified for the quarter-finals along with the two table-toppers.

Hisingens bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. They have suffered reversals in all six of their matches thus far and will be playing for pride on Thursday.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the ninth day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League Group B Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Dheeraj Malhotra of Malmohus has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has smashed 201 runs in eight matches, with a top score of 58. Malhotra's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 195.14, and are studded with 28 fours and eight sixes.

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC has slipped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 176 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 75 being his best effort. Sultan has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.26, with the help of 22 fours and 11 maximums.

Ankit Gupta of Malmohus is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has blasted 173 runs in eight encounters, with his 104 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Gupta has an outstanding strike rate of 250.72 and has struck 14 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Goteborg City's Abu Zar (159), Mahib Shahin (129) and Rahim Safi (129), Landskrona's Rameez Dalvi (150), Imran Kiyani (135) and Tuseef Walayat (101), Lund's Debarchan Dash (92), Wahab Hassan (78) and Hardeep Virk (76), and Hisingens' Gokul Seenivasan (88) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Dawood Shirzad of Ariana CC, with 14 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 4/16 but has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 10.60 runs per over.

Ariana CC's Yusuf Sahak, who has picked up 13 wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has a sensational spell of 5/6 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 8.48.

Baz Ayubi, another bowler from Ariana CC, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list of the Malmo T10 League 2021 with 11 scalps to his credit. He has 4/13 as his best returns and has an impressive economy of 6.76.

Landskrona's Amritanshu Singh (8), Imran Kiyani (8) and Saghar Hanif (7), Goteborg City's Mahib Shahin (8) and Rahim Safi (6), Hisingens' Gokul Seenivasan (8), and Lund's Haroon Malik (4) and Wahab Hassan (4) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

