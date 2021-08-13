Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 12 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw its concluding day of preliminary phase action on August 12, with the final four Group B matches played on the day. The four quarterfinals are scheduled for Friday, August 13.

Goteborg City finished atop the Group B points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021 with 14 points to their credit. Landskrona, who garnered 10 points, followed them in the Group B standings.

Malmohus and Lund qualified for the quarterfinals from Group B along with the aforementioned two teams. They aggregated nine and seven points respectively in the league phase.

Hisingens were eliminated from the Malmo T10 League 2021. They failed to register a win in the tournament and thus could not open their account.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the tenth day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League Group B Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Rahim Safi of Goteborg City has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the tenth day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has blasted 226 runs in eight encounters, with 57 being his highest score. Safi has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 235.41, with the help of 16 fours and 23 sixes.

Safi's teammate Abu Zar has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 201 runs to date, with an unbeaten 38 as his best effort. Zar's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 203.03, and are studded with 22 fours and 11 maximums.

Dheeraj Malhotra of Malmohus is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has also amassed 201 runs in eight knocks, with a top score of 58. Malhotra has an impressive strike rate of 195.14 and has struck 28 boundaries and eight sixes.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Dawood Shirzad of Ariana CC, with 14 scalps to his credit, finished as the highest wicket-taker at the end of the group stage of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has 4/16 as his best performance and has been taken for an average of 10.60 runs per over.

Shirzad's fellow bowler Yusuf Sahak, who has picked up 13 wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 5/6 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy of 8.48.

Baz Ayubi of Ariana CC and Amritanshu Singh of Landskrona have both dismissed 11 opposition batsmen in the Malmo T10 League 2021 so far. Ayubi, who has a best spell of 4/13, occupies third position due to his superior economy of 6.76.

Edited by Sai Krishna