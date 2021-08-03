Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 2 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on August 2, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, August 3.

Ariana AKIF are perched atop the Group A points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. They won both their matches on Monday and have four points in their kitty.

They are followed by Ariana CC and Helsingborg Royals, who have two points each to their credit. The former are placed higher in the Group A standings due to their better net run rate.

Jonkoping will play their first couple of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021 on Tuesday. Malmo came up short in both their encounters on Monday and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Delawar Khan of Ariana AKIF is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has amassed 59 runs in two matches, with 46 being his highest score. Khan's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 178.78, and are studded with 11 fours and a solitary six.

Khan's teammate Khaled Mohammad occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 57 runs thus far, with 41 being his best effort. Mohammad has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 196.55, with the help of three fours and six maximums.

Madhan Prabu of the Helsingborg Royals is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 30 runs in two knocks, with a top score of 16. Prabu has a decent strike rate of 142.85 and has struck four boundaries.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Gour Sadashiv, Dawood Shirzad and Hammad Rafiq picked up four wickets apiece on Day 1 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. They are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

The Helsingborg Royals' Sadashiv has 2/13 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 6.50. Ariana CC's Shirzad has 3/9 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 7.30 runs per over. Malmo's Rafiq has a best spell of 3/10 and has an acceptable economy of 8.75.

Edited by Sai Krishna