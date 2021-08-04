Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 3 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on August 3, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, August 4.

Ariana CC occupy the top spot in the Group A points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in three of their four encounters and have six points to their credit.

Ariana AKIF and Jonkoping follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. The two teams have four points apiece, with the former having a slightly better net run rate.

The Helsingborg Royals have registered a solitary victory thus far and are placed fourth in the Group A points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. Malmo have suffered reversals in all four of their matches to date and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the second day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has smashed 114 runs in four encounters, with his unbeaten 75 being the only half-century of the tournament to date. Sultan has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 219.23, with the help of 14 fours and seven sixes.

Hammad Rafiq of Malmo is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 78 runs thus far, with a top score of 37. Rafiq has an impressive strike rate of 159.18 and has struck nine fours and three maximums.

Davinder Singh of the Helsingborg Royals occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 62 runs in four knocks, with 28 being his best effort. Singh's runs have come at a strike rate of 158.97, and are studded with three boundaries and five sixes.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

The Ariana CC duo of Dawood Shirzad and Yusuf Sahak, with nine scalps apiece, are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. The former occupies top spot on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Shirzad has 4/21 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 8.68. Sahak has a sensational spell of 5/6 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.45 runs per over.

Baz Ayubi, also from Ariana CC, is among five bowlers who have all picked up six wickets in the Malmo T10 League 2021 thus far. Ayubi, who has a best effort of 3/2, is placed higher than the other four bowlers due to his superior economy of 5.14.

