Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 4 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on August 4, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, August 5.

Ariana CC are perched atop the Group A points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021 with ten points to their credit. They are followed by Ariana AKIF, who have won all four matches they have played to date.

Jonkoping are placed third in the Group A standings, with four points to their name. The Helsingborg Royals have won just one of their six matches thus far and have two points in their kitty.

Malmo are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. They have come up short in all four of their encounters to date and are still searching for their first points.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the third day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has blasted 139 runs in six matches, with his unbeaten 75 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Sultan has an excellent strike rate of 204.41 and has struck 18 fours and eight sixes.

Sultan's teammate Mahmood Babar occupies second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 92 runs thus far, with 29 being his best effort. Babar's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 117.95, and are studded with ten fours and four maximums.

Prasanjit Behera of the Helsingborg Royals is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 85 runs in six knocks, with a top score of 26. Behera has scored his runs at a strike rate of 111.84, with the help of six boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Dawood Shirzad of Ariana CC, with 13 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/16 as his best performance. However, he has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 10.06 runs per over.

Yusuf Sahak, another bowler from Ariana CC, has picked up 11 wickets so far. He has an exceptional spell of 5/6 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 9.00.

Shirzad and Sahak's teammate Baz Ayubi, who has dismissed 10 opposition batsmen, is placed third on the top wicket-takers list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has 4/13 as his best effort and has an excellent economy of 6.00.

