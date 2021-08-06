Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 5 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw the penultimate day of Group A action on August 5, with four encounters played on the day. The final four Group A matches are scheduled for Friday, August 6.

Ariana AKIF have jumped to the top spot in the Group A points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021 with 12 points to their name. Ariana CC, who have 10 points, follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings.

Jonkoping and Malmo have four points apiece, with the former having a slightly better net run rate. The two teams have already qualified for the quarterfinals along with the aforementioned sides.

The Helsingborg Royals registered just a solitary win in the Malmo T10 League 2021. They finished at the bottom of the Group A points table and are the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fourth day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Ihsan Shirzad of Ariana AKIF has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has blasted 140 runs in six encounters, with an unbeaten 57 being his highest score. Shirzad's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 215.38, and are studded with 19 fours and eight sixes.

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC has slipped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 139 runs to date, with his unbeaten 75 being the top score of the tournament. Sultan has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 204.41, with the help of 18 fours and eight maximums.

Hammad Rafiq of Malmo is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has amassed 134 runs in six knocks, with an unbeaten 40 being his best effort. Rafiq has an impressive strike rate of 178.66 and has struck 16 boundaries and five sixes.

Apart from the aforementioned three batsmen, Jonkoping's Zabiullah Zadran (112), Ariana CC's Mahmood Babar (92) and Bashir Ahmed (85), Ariana AKIF's Khaled Mohammad (83) and Javid Khan (80), and Malmo's Nikhil Mathur (79) and Sunny Sharma (75) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Dawood Shirzad of Ariana CC, with 13 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has 4/16 as his best effort and has conceded an average of 10.06 runs per over.

Shirzad's teammate Yusuf Sahak, who has snared 11 wickets, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts. He has 5/6 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 9.00.

Baz Ayubi, another bowler from Ariana CC, has accounted for the dismissals of 10 opposition batsmen in the Malmo T10 League 2021 thus far. He has a best spell of 4/13 and has an impressive economy of 6.00.

Malmo's Saad Mohammad (7), Azim Chinwari (7) and Hammad Rafiq (7), Jonkoping's Zabiullah Zadran (7), and Ariana AKIF's Dharmender Singh (5) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

