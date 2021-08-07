Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 6 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw the concluding day of Group A action on August 6, with the final four matches played on the day. The first four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Saturday, August 7.

Ariana AKIF finished atop the Group A points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021 with 14 points to their credit. Ariana CC, who garnered 12 points, occupied second spot in the group.

Malmo and Jonkoping finished the group stage with seven and five points respectively. Both teams qualified for the quarterfinals along with the two table-toppers.

The Helsingborg Royals were eliminated from the Malmo T10 League 2021. Their only win of the tournament came against Ariana CC.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the fifth day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has amassed 176 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 75 still the highest individual score of the tournament. Sultan has an impressive strike rate of 185.26 and has struck 22 fours and 11 sixes.

Hammad Rafiq of Malmo has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 164 runs to date, with an unbeaten 40 being his best effort. Rafiq's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 202.46, and are studded with 16 fours and 10 maximums.

Ihsan Shirzad of Ariana AKIF is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has blasted 157 runs in eight knocks, with a top score of an unbeaten 57. Shirzad has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 212.16, with the help of 21 boundaries and nine sixes.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Dawood Shirzad of Ariana CC, with 14 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. His best performance was 4/16. However, he has been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 10.60 runs per over.

Shirzad's teammate Yusuf Sahak has inched closer to him with 13 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 5/6 as his best effort and has a decent economy of 8.48.

Baz Ayubi, another bowler from Ariana CC, has picked up 11 wickets in the Malmo T10 League 2021 so far. He has 4/13 as his best returns and has an excellent economy of 6.76.

