Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 8 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on August 7, with the first four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B fixtures are scheduled for Monday, August 9.

Goteborg City are perched atop the Group B points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. They registered wins in both their matches on Saturday and have four points to their name.

Lund and Malmohus follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. While the former put it across the latter in the first match between the two sides, their second clash on Saturday was abandoned.

Hisingens will play their first couple of encounters in the Malmo T10 League 2021 on Monday. Landskrona suffered defeats in both their matches on Saturday and are yet to open their account in the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the sixth day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League Group B Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC is still the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 176 runs in eight knocks, including an unbeaten 75, which is the highest individual score of the tournament. Sultan's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 185.26, and are studded with 22 fours and 11 sixes.

Hammad Rafiq of Malmo is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 164 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 40 as his top score. Rafiq has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 202.46, with the help of 16 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Ihsan Shirzad of Ariana AKIF occupies third position in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has smashed 157 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 57 being his best effort. Shirzad has a terrific strike rate of 212.16 and has struck 21 fours and nine maximums.

Imran Kiyani (68) of Landskrona, Wahab Hassan (55) of Lund and Dheeraj Malhotra (53) of Malmohus are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Monday.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Dawood Shirzad of Ariana CC, with 14 scalps to his credit, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has 4/16 as his best figures and has conceded an average of 10.60 runs per over.

Yusuf Sahak, also from Ariana CC, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts with 13 scalps to his name. His spell of 5/6 is the only five-wicket haul of the tournament thus far and he has an acceptable economy of 8.48.

Shirzad and Sahak's teammate Baz Ayubi has accounted for 11 dismissals in the Malmo T10 League 2021 to date. He has 4/13 as his best performance and has an impressive economy of 6.76.

Landskrona's Imran Kiyani (4), Varun Dhingra (3) and Amritanshu Singh (2), Lund's Inder Singh (3) and Wahab Hassan (2), and Malmohus' Dheeraj Malhotra (2) are the most successful bowlers from the Group B teams playing on Monday.

