Malmo T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 9 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2021 saw its seventh day of action on August 9, with four Group B matches played on the day. Four more Group B encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, August 10.

Lund have jumped to the top of the Group B points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. They have seven points in their kitty, courtesy of three wins and an abandoned encounter.

Goteborg City and Malmohus are placed second and third in the Group B standings. The two teams have garnered four and three points respectively so far.

Landskrona and Hisingens bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Malmo T10 League 2021. While the former have won just one of their four encounters thus far, the latter have suffered defeats in both matches they have played to date.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the seventh day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2021:

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League Group B Points Table

Malmo T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Run-scorers

Nusratullah Sultan of Ariana CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has amassed 176 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 75 being his highest score. Sultan has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 185.26, with the help of 22 fours and 11 sixes.

Hammad Rafiq of Malmo occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 164 runs to date, with an unbeaten 40 being his best effort. Rafiq has an excellent strike rate of 202.46 and has struck 16 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Ihsan Shirzad of Ariana AKIF is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has blasted 157 runs in eight knocks, with a top score of an unbeaten 57. Shirzad's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 212.16, and are studded with 21 fours and nine maximums.

Malmohus' Ankit Gupta (146), Dheeraj Malhotra (114) and Sambit Pattanaik (54), Landskrona's Imran Kiyani (91), Rameez Dalvi (88) and Saghar Hanif (65), and Goteborg City's Qasir Mahmood (45) and Mahib Shahin (43) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League 2021 Highest Wicket-takers

Dawood Shirzad of Ariana CC, with 14 scalps to his name, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Malmo T10 League 2021. He has a best effort of 4/16 but has been taken for an average of 10.60 runs per over.

Yusuf Sahak, who has picked up 13 wickets, follows his teammate on the wicket-taking charts. He has registered the best figures of the tournament (5/6) and has an acceptable economy of 8.48.

Baz Ayubi, another bowler from Ariana CC, has dismissed 11 opposition batsmen in the Malmo T10 League 2021 thus far. He has 4/13 as his best spell and has conceded an average of just 6.76 runs per over.

Landskrona's Amritanshu Singh (7), Imran Kiyani (6) and Saghar Hanif (4), Malmohus' Dheeraj Malhotra (5) and Ashish Rajput (3), Goteborg City's Mahib Shahin (5) and Rahim Safi (3), and Hisingens' Gokul Seenivasan (3) and Sriram Sridhar (3) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Samya Majumdar