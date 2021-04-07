MAL vs GOR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Portugal Match - Apr 07, 2021

Malo will take on Gorkha 11 in match number three of the ECS T10 Portugal. While it will be the first game for Malo, Gorkha 11 have already played two games in the tournament.

Malo were superb in the ECS Cartaxo 2020, finishing atop the standings at the end of the league stages after winning four in five. They then won a thrilling semi-final before recording a thumping win in the final. Malo are one of the favorites to win the ECS T10 Portugal.

Meanwhile, Gorkha 11, who were named Rossio CC last season, have started their ECS T10 Portugal campaign superbly, winning their opening two fixtures by big margins. Gorkha 11 are high on confidence and will be looking to extend their winning run.

Squads to choose from

Malo: Mian Mehmood (c), Zulfiqar Shah, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Zafar Ali, Shan Aziz, Jayesh Popat, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Syed Maisam, Syed Ali, Yasir Sabir, Raj Popat

Gorkha 11: Madhukar Thapa (c), Anurag Paudel, Rahul Bhardwaj, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Binod Gyawali, Rahul Hudda, Azhar Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Mohsin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Jagroop Singh, Sripal Matta, Suman Ghimire, Faizal Rahim, Bimal Subedi, Kamal Deeo

Predicted Playing XIs

Malo: Mian Mehmood (c), Rana Sarwar, Zafar Ali, Amir Zaib, Aamer Ikram, Jayesh Popat (wk), Syed Maisam, Yasir Sabir, Sulaman Mian, Assad Mehmood, Zulfiqar Shah

Gorkha 11: Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire (wk), Madhukar Thapa (c), Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Sripal Matta, Arslan Naseem, Binit Kumar Singh, Manjit Singh

Match Details

Match: Malo vs Gorkha 11

Date & Tme: April 7th 2021, 10 PM IST

Venue: Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo, Portugal

Pitch Report

The 22-yard at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo is a good one to bat on. The first day of ECS T10 Portugal saw Gorkha 11 score 108 and 105 while batting first. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. Another good batting track is likely to be in store for Wednesday's game, with 105-110 being a par score at the venue.

ECS T10 Portugal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAL vs GOR)

Dream11 Team for Malo vs Gorkha 11 - ECS T10 Portugal 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Zulfiqar Shah, Absar Alam, Assad Mehmood, Zafar Ali, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr, Syed Maisam, Sripal Matta, Rahul Bhardwaj

Captain: Md Siraj Nipo. Vice-captain: Amir Zaib

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Suman Ghimire, Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Rana Sarwar, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Zafar Ali, Md Siraj Nipo, Imran Khan Jr, Syed Maisam, Yasir Sabir, Rahul Bhardwaj

Captain: Imran Khan Jr. Vice-captain: Zafar Ali