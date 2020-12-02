Malta T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 1 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2020 had its sixth day of action on December 1, with four encounters being played on the day. Another four league stage matches are scheduled to be played today.

Atlas UTC Knights CC sit atop the Malta T10 League 2020 points table with 15 points in their kitty. They are the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, with wins in seven of their eight encounters apart from an abandoned match.

Southern Crusaders CC, with 8 points, occupy the second spot on the points table. They have four wins and losses each in the eight matches they have played thus far and are also likely to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Marsa CC and Msida Warriors CC are placed third and fourth in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. The two teams have 7 points apiece to their name and would fancy their chances of making it through to the semi-finals.

Overseas CC have registered a couple of wins in their eight encounters to date. They occupy the fifth spot in the points table with 4 points to their credit.

American University Of Malta are placed last in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. They have won just a solitary match while being on the receiving end in six of their encounters.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the sixth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2020 -

Malta T10 League Points Table

Malta T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Samuel Mangat Stanislaus of Atlas UTC Knights CC is the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2020. He has amassed 260 runs in the six matches he has played, with his unbeaten 88 being the highest individual score of the tournament to date. Stanislaus has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 189.78 and has struck 13 fours and 21 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Zoheb Malek of American University Of Malta occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-getters with 186 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 60-run knock as his highest score. Malek has scored his runs at an acceptable strike rate of 152.45, with the help of 17 fours and 10 maximums.

Basil George of Atlas UTC Knights CC is placed third on the list of highest run-scorers of the Malta T10 League 2020. He has smashed 180 runs in the six matches he has played with an unbeaten 73 as his best effort. George has an excellent strike rate of 197.80, with his runs comprising of 10 fours and 17 hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Zeeshan Yousaf of Southern Crusaders CC and Shubham Patel of American University Of Malta are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 6 of the Malta T10 League 2020. The two bowlers have scalped 8 wickets apiece with the former placed higher due to his much superior economy rate.

Yousaf has a spell of 2/13 as his best returns and has an excellent economy rate of 6.31. Patel has returned figures of 3/15 as his best effort but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 10.28 runs per over.

Manuel Antony of Msida Warriors CC is among three bowlers who have taken 7 wickets each in the Malta T10 League 2020 thus far. He occupies the third position in the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate compared to the other two bowlers. Antony has a spell of 3/16 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.90.

The players from the four teams in action today would have the chance to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Malta T10 League 2020.