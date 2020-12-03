Malta T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 2 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2020 had its penultimate day of group stage action on December 2. The final four preliminary phase matches are scheduled to be played today.

Atlas UTC Knights CC are perched atop the Malta T10 League 2020 points table with 15 points in their bag. They are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament, with wins in seven of their eight matches apart from an abandoned encounter.

Southern Crusaders CC occupy the second spot on the points table. They have completed their league stage engagements with 12 points and have qualified for the semi-finals along with the table-toppers.

Overseas CC have also played all their group stage matches in the Malta T10 League 2020. They have 8 points in their kitty and await the results of the remaining four matches to know their knockout stage qualification status.

Marsa CC and Msida Warriors CC are placed fourth and fifth in the points table. The two outfits have 7 points apiece to their name and a win for either team in one of their remaining two matches would guarantee them a semi-final spot.

American University Of Malta bring up the rear of the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. They have won just a solitary match and would need to win both their encounters today, apart from other results going in their favour, to entertain any hopes of a berth in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the seventh day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2020 -

Malta T10 League Points Table

Malta T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Samuel Mangat Stanislaus of Atlas UTC Knights CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of group stage action in the Malta T10 League 2020. He has amassed 260 runs in the six matches he has played, with his unbeaten 88 still being the highest individual score of the tournament. Stanislaus has an impressive strike rate of 189.78 and has struck 13 fours and 21 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Andy Naudi of Overseas CC occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-getters with 224 runs to his name. He has a 53-run knock as his highest score. Naudi's runs have come at a decent strike rate of 170.99 and include 24 fours and 9 hits over the rope.

Nowell Khosla of Marsa CC is placed third on the list of highest run-scorers of the Malta T10 League 2020. He has smashed 216 runs in the seven matches he has played, with an unbeaten 55 as his best effort. Khosla has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 194.59, with the help of 9 fours and 19 maximums.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Jurg Hirschi of Overseas CC has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Malta T10 League 2020 with 10 scalps to his credit. His spell of 3/8 are the best bowling figures of the tournament to date and he has a decent economy rate of 7.55.

Manuel Antony of Msida Warriors CC, with 9 wickets to his name, occupies the second spot in the wicket-taking charts. He has a spell of 3/16 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.92.

Zeeshan Yousaf of Southern Crusaders CC is among three bowlers who have taken 8 wickets each in the Malta T10 League 2020 thus far. He is placed third in the list of highest wicket-takers due to his better economy rate compared to the other two bowlers.

Yousaf has a spell of 2/13 as his best returns and has not been too expensive either, having conceded an average of 7.52 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the four teams in action today would have the last chance to finish as the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers of the Malta T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage of the tournament.