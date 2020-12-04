Malta T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until December 3 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals will be played on December 4, followed by the all-important final.

Atlas UTC Knights CC have finished atop the Malta T10 League 2020 points table with 17 points in their kitty. They won seven of their ten league stage matches, with the other three encounters being abandoned.

Southern Crusaders CC occupy the second spot on the points table. They registered wins in six of their ten matches for the 12 points in their bag.

Marsa CC, with 10 points, are placed third in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table after the conclusion of the group stage encounters. They won and lost four matches each, with their other two encounters being abandoned.

Msida Warriors CC finished fourth in the points table to take the final semi-final spot. They have 9 points to their credit, courtesy of three wins and the same number of abandoned encounters.

Overseas CC occupy the fifth spot in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. They finished the tournament with 8 points to miss out on a knockout stage berth by the barest of margins.

American University Of Malta finished as the wooden spoon holders in the Malta T10 League 2020. They won just a solitary match in the tournament although they did get two additional points due to a couple of abandoned encounters.

Atlas UTC Knights CC will cross swords with Msida Warriors CC in the first semi-final of the Malta T10 League 2020. It will be followed by the other penultimate round match between Southern Crusaders CC and Marsa CC.

The victorious teams of the two semi-finals will finally face each other in the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the conclusion of the preliminary stage matches in the Malta T10 League 2020 -

Malta T10 League Points Table

Malta T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Samuel Mangat Stanislaus of Atlas UTC Knights CC is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Malta T10 League 2020. He has amassed 292 runs in the seven matches he has played, with his unbeaten 88 being the highest individual score of the tournament to date. Stanislaus has an impressive strike rate of 185.98 and has struck 15 fours and 22 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Andy Naudi of Overseas CC occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-getters, with 224 runs coming from his blade. He has a 53-run knock as his best effort. Naudi has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 170.99, with the help of 24 fours and 9 hits over the rope.

Nowell Khosla of Marsa CC is placed third on the list of highest run-scorers of the Malta T10 League 2020. He has smashed 218 runs in the eight matches he has played, with an unbeaten 55 as his top score. Khosla's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 191.22 and include 9 fours and 19 maximums.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Jurg Hirschi of Overseas CC and Manuel Antony of Msida Warriors CC are the joint-highest wicket-takers of the Malta T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters, with 10 scalps each to their credit. The former is placed higher because of his better economy rate.

Hirschi's spell of 3/8 are the best bowling figures of the tournament thus far and he has a decent economy rate of 7.55. Antony has a spell of 3/16 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.73.

Zeeshan Yousaf of Southern Crusaders CC is among three bowlers who have taken 8 wickets apiece in the Malta T10 League 2020 to date. He is placed third in the wicket-taking charts due to his much better economy rate compared to the other two bowlers.

Yousaf has returned figures of 2/13 as his best performance and has been relatively stingy, having conceded an average of 7.52 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the four semi-finalists will have the last chance today to finish at the top of the run-scorers and wicket-taking charts of the Malta T10 League 2020.