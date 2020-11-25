Malta T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 24 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2020 had its first taste of action on November 24, with two of the six teams displaying their wares. Another four group-stage matches are scheduled to be played today.

Southern Crusaders CC are perched atop the Malta T10 League 2020 points table with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Overseas CC in both the encounters the two teams played against each other on the opening day of the tournament.

American University of Malta, Atlas UTC Knights CC, Marsa CC and Msida Warriors CC are yet to begin their campaign in the Malta T10 League 2020. All four teams will be seen in action on November 25.

Overseas CC are placed last in the points table. They failed to open their account yesterday with reversals in both their encounters against Southern Crusaders CC.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2020 -

Malta T10 League Points Table

Malta T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Gopal Thakur of Southern Crusaders CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Malta T10 League 2020. He amassed 63 runs in the two matches he played yesterday with an unbeaten 40 as his top score. Thakur has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 150.00 and has struck 3 fours and 5 sixes, the most by any batsman on Day 1.

Heinrich Gericke of Overseas CC occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-getters with 51 runs to his name. He also has a 40-run knock as his best effort. Gericke has an acceptable strike rate of 134.21, with his runs including 2 fours and the same number of maximums.

Ryan Ricky Bastiansz of Southern Crusaders CC is placed third on the list of highest run-scorers of the Malta T10 League 2020. He has scored 34 runs in the two matches he has played, with an unbeaten 30 as his highest score. Bastiansz has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 178.94 and has also struck a couple of fours and sixes apiece.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Andy Naudi of Overseas CC emerged as the highest wicket-taker on Day 1 of the Malta T10 League 2020 with 3 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 2/29 as his best returns but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.00 runs per over.

Jurg Hirschi of Overseas CC and Lakshitha Senavirathna of Southern Crusaders CC are among four bowlers who took 2 wickets apiece on the opening day of the Malta T10 League 2020. They are placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to their better economy rates compared to the other two bowlers.

Hirschi has a spell of 1/10 as his best effort and has an excellent economy rate of 5.50. Senavirathna has returned figures of 2/13 as his best performance and has also been frugal, with an economy rate of 6.50.

The players from the other four teams would have the chance today to make their presence felt in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Malta T10 League 2020.