Malta T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 25 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2020 had its second day of action on November 25, with four matches being played on the day. Another four league stage encounters are scheduled to be played today.

Southern Crusaders CC occupy the top spot in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table with 4 points in their kitty. They emerged victorious in both the matches they played on the first day of the tournament.

Marsa CC and Atlas UTC Knights CC, with 3 points each, are placed second and third respectively in the points table. The former has a much superior net run rate compared to the latter.

Marsa CC put it across Msida Warriors CC in their first match yesterday but the second encounter between the two teams was abandoned. Atlas UTC Knights CC also had a similar fate against American University Of Malta, with a win and an abandoned encounter.

American University Of Malta and Msida Warriors CC occupy the next two spots in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. Both the teams have a point each to their names.

Overseas CC occupy the last spot in the Malta T10 League 2020 with no points in their bag. They came up short in both the encounters they played against Southern Crusaders CC on the opening day of the tournament.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2020 -

Malta T10 League Points Table

Malta T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Gopal Thakur of Southern Crusaders CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Malta T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 63 runs in the two matches he has played with an unbeaten 40 as his best effort. Thakur has scored these runs at a decent strike rate of 150.00 and has struck 3 fours and 5 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Heinrich Gericke of Overseas CC occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-getters with 51 runs to his name. He too has a 40-run effort as his highest score. Gericke has an acceptable strike rate of 134.21, with his runs including 2 fours and the same number of hits over the rope.

Nowell Khosla of Marsa CC is placed third on the list of highest run-scorers of the Malta T10 League 2020. He scored 37 runs in the only inning he has played thus far. Khosla has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 176.19, with the help of 2 fours and 3 maximums.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shubham Patel, Manuel Antony and Andy Naudi are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Malta T10 League 2020. The trio has scalped 3 wickets apiece and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Patel's spell of 3/15 is the best bowling effort of the tournament to date and he has a decent economy rate of 7.50. Antony came up with a spell of 3/16 in the only match he has played thus far and has not been too expensive either, having conceded an average of 8.00 runs per over.

Naudi has returned figures of 2/29 as his best performance but has been quite expensive, having been taken for an average of 11.00 runs per over.

The players from the four teams in action today would have the opportunity to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Malta T10 League 2020.