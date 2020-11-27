Malta T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 26 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2020 had its third day of action on November 26, with four encounters being played on the day. Another four league stage matches are scheduled to be played today.

Southern Crusaders CC are perched at the top of the Malta T10 League 2020 points table with 8 points in their kitty. They have emerged victorious in all the four matches they have played thus far.

Atlas UTC Knights CC are placed second in the points table, with 5 points to their credit. They have won two of their three matches, with an encounter against American University Of Malta getting abandoned.

Marsa CC occupy the third position in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. They have 3 points in their bag, courtesy of a win and an abandoned match against Msida Warriors CC.

American University Of Malta and Msida Warriors CC are placed fourth and fifth in the points table respectively. Both the teams have a point each to their names, with the former having a better net run rate although they have played two additional matches.

Overseas CC occupy the last spot in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. They have come up short in all their three encounters to date and are thus without a point.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the third day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2020 -

Malta T10 League Points Table

Malta T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Zoheb Malek of American University Of Malta has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Malta T10 League 2020. He has amassed 91 runs in the three matches he has played, with his unbeaten 60-run knock being the only half-century of the tournament thus far. Malek has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.51 and has struck 10 fours and 4 maximums.

Gopal Thakur of Southern Crusaders CC occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-getters with 86 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 40 as his highest score. Thakur has an acceptable strike rate of 136.50, with his runs including 5 fours and 6 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Samuel Mangat Stanislaus of Atlas UTC Knights CC is placed third on the list of highest run-scorers of the Malta T10 League 2020. He has scored 70 runs in the two matches he has played with an unbeaten 37 as his best effort. Stanislaus has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 155.55, with the help of 7 fours and 3 hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Eldhose Mathew of Atlas UTC Knights CC and Shubham Patel of American University Of Malta are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Malta T10 League 2020. Both the bowlers have accounted for 5 wickets apiece, with the former placed at the top of the charts due to his much better economy rate.

Mathew has returned figures of 2/9 as his best performance and has an excellent economy rate of 6.40. Patel's spell of 3/15 is the best bowling effort of the tournament to date but he has been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 9.33 runs per over.

Asif Sha of Atlas UTC Knights CC is among a host of bowlers who have taken 3 wickets each in the Malta T10 League 2020 thus far. He occupies the third position in the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate compared to the other bowlers.

Sha has a spell of 1/7 as his best returns and has an exceptional economy rate of 5.16.

The batsmen and bowlers from the four teams in action today would have the chance to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Malta T10 League 2020.