Malta T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 29 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2020 has almost reached the halfway stage of the group phase, with fourteen of the thirty scheduled encounters having being played. Another four preliminary stage matches are scheduled to be played today.

Southern Crusaders CC are perched at the top of the Malta T10 League 2020 points table with 8 points in their kitty. They have emerged victorious in four of the six matches they have played to date.

Marsa CC and Atlas UTC Knights CC are placed second and third on the points table. Both the teams have 7 points apiece from the four encounters each they have played and are the only unbeaten teams left in the tournament.

Msida Warriors CC is the other team to have finished on the winning side thus far in the Malta T10 League 2020. They have won two of their four encounters apart from an abandoned match for the 5 points in their bag.

American University Of Malta have a solitary point to their name, courtesy of an abandoned encounter. They have suffered reversals in their other three matches.

Overseas CC occupy the last spot in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. They have come up short in all their six encounters to date and are thus without a point.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the fourth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2020 -

Malta T10 League Points Table

Malta T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Zoheb Malek of American University Of Malta and Gopal Thakur of Southern Crusaders CC are the joint-highest run-scorers after the first week of action in the Malta T10 League 2020. Both of them have scored 91 runs each with the former placed at the top because of his much better strike rate.

Malek's unbeaten 60-run knock is the only half-century of the tournament to date. He has also scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 168.51 and has struck 10 fours and 4 hits over the rope.

Thakur has an unbeaten 40 as his highest score. He has although been slightly on the slower side, with a strike rate of 133.82, with his runs including 6 fours and the same number of maximums.

Rahul Nair of Msida Warriors CC is placed third on the list of highest run-scorers of the Malta T10 League 2020. He has scored 89 runs in just the three matches he has played with a 46-run knock as his best effort. Nair has scored these runs at an acceptable strike rate of 148.33 with the help of 3 fours and 8 sixes, the most struck by any batsman thus far.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Manuel Antony of Msida Warriors CC has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Malta T10 League 2020, with 7 wickets to his name. He has a spell of 3/16 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.00.

Jurg Hirschi of Overseas CC occupies the second spot on the list with 6 scalps to his credit. He has returned figures of 2/15 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.63.

Eldhose Mathew of Atlas UTC Knights CC is among six bowlers who have taken 5 wickets each in the Malta T10 League 2020 thus far. He occupies the third position in the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy rate compared to the other five bowlers.

Mathew has a spell of 2/9 as his best effort and has an excellent economy rate of 6.40.

The players from the four teams in action today would have the opportunity to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Malta T10 League 2020.