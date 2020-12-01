Malta T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 30 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2020 had its fifth day of action on November 30, with four matches being played on the day. Another four league stage encounters are scheduled to be played today.

Atlas UTC Knights CC are perched at the top of the Malta T10 League 2020 points table with 11 points in their kitty. They are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament, having won five of their six encounters apart from an abandoned match.

Southern Crusaders CC, with 8 points, occupy the second spot on the points table. They have emerged victorious in four of the six matches they have played thus far.

Marsa CC and Msida Warriors CC are placed third and fourth in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. Both the teams have 7 points to their name and are separated by their net run rates.

American University Of Malta is the other team to have won a match in the tournament. They have 3 points in their bag, courtesy of a win and an abandoned match in the six encounters they have played to date.

Overseas CC occupy the last spot in the Malta T10 League 2020 points table. They have been on the receiving end in all their six encounters to be without a point so far.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the fifth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2020 -

Malta T10 League Points Table

Malta T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Samuel Mangat Stanislaus of Atlas UTC Knights CC has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2020. He has smashed 205 runs in just the four matches he has played, with his unbeaten 88 being the highest individual score of the tournament thus far. Stanislaus has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 207.07 and has struck 12 fours and 17 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Rahul Nair of Msida Warriors CC occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-getters with 168 runs to his name. He has a 50-run knock as his highest score. Nair's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 171.42 and include 9 fours and 15 hits over the rope.

Zoheb Malek of American University Of Malta is placed third on the list of highest run-scorers of the Malta T10 League 2020. He has scored 139 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 60 as his best effort. Malek has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 163.52, with the help of 13 fours and 7 maximums.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Manuel Antony, Shubham Patel and Eldhose Mathew are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 5 of the Malta T10 League 2020. The trio has accounted for 7 wickets apiece and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Antony of Msida Warriors CC has a spell of 3/16 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.90. Patel of American University Of Malta has returned figures of 3/15 as his best performance but he has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 9.50 runs per over.

Mathew of Atlas UTC Knights CC has a spell of 2/9 as his best returns and has been extremely expensive, having been taken for an average of 11.77 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the four teams in action today would have the opportunity to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Malta T10 League 2020.