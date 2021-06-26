Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs and most wickets until June 25 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, June 26. The two semi-finals will be followed by a third-place playoff match and the title decider.

Swieqi United defeated Marsa by seven runs in the first quarter-final of the Malta T10 League 2021. The second last-eight clash saw Atlas UTC Knights register a six-wicket win against Mater Dei.

The Super Kings thrashed the Southern Crusaders by 82 runs in the third quarter-final encounter. The final last-eight clash saw Overseas put it across the American University of Malta by eight wickets.

Swieqi United will face Overseas in the first semi-final of the Malta T10 League 2021. The other last-four clash will see the Super Kings cross swords with the Atlas UTC Knights.

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Varun Prasath of the Super Kings is still the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 293 runs in nine matches, with his unbeaten 98 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Prasath has an excellent strike rate of 196.64, and has struck 17 fours and 28 sixes.

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta occupies second spot in the run-scoring charts. He aggregated 224 runs in the tournament, with an unbeaten 60 being his best effort. Patankar scored his runs at a strike rate of 165.92, with the help of 17 fours and 15 maximums.

Zeeshan Khan of Marsa is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He amassed 206 runs in nine knocks, with 44 being his top score. Khan's runs came at an impressive strike rate of 166.12, and were studded with 14 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Apart from Prasath, Swieqi United's Imran Ameer (201) and Anil Qadir (125), the Super Kings' Affy Khan (194) and Bikram Arora (158), Overseas' Charl Kleinepunte (168) and Heinrich Gericke (118), and the Atlas UTC Knights' Samuel Stanislaus (128) and Basil George (109) are the highest run-scorers from the four semi-finalists.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ashok Bishnoi of the Super Kings, with 15 scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 11 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has an extraordinary spell of 6/3 as his best performance and has an exceptional economy of 5.16.

Jojo Thomas of the Southern Crusaders, with 12 scalps, occupies second position on the wicket-taking charts. He had a best effort of 3/4 and was taken for an average of 9.25 runs per over.

Yash Singh of the Super Kings is among four bowlers who have accounted for 11 opposition wickets in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. Singh, who has 3/7 as his best returns, is placed higher than the other three bowlers due to his superior economy of 6.37.

Other than Bishnoi and Singh, the Super Kings' Amar Sharma (11), Ihtisham Ishaq (11) and Rency Jacob (7), Overseas' Jurg Hirschi (10), the Atlas UTC Knights' Sujesh Appu (9) and Bose Paul (7), and Swieqi United's Imran Ameer (7) are the most successful bowlers from the teams in action on Saturday.

