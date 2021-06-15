Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 14 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on June 14, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four Group B encounters are scheduled for Tuesday, June 15.

American University of Malta and Atlas UTC Knights, who have four points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. The two teams won both their encounters on Monday, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Marsa did not play a match on the opening day of the tournament. They will start their campaign with a couple of encounters on Wednesday.

The Southern Crusaders and Royal Strikers came up short in both their matches on Monday. They are yet to open their accounts and are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Samuel Stanislaus of the Atlas UTC Knights is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has amassed 57 runs in two matches, with 33 being his top score. Stanislaus has an impressive strike rate of 162.85 and has struck six fours and three sixes.

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 55 runs thus far, with his unbeaten 50 being the only half-century of the opening day of the tournament. Patankar's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 203.70, and are studded with five boundaries and four sixes.

Patankar's teammate Saneesh Kumar occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 50 runs in the two knocks he has played, with an unbeaten 41 being his best effort. Kumar has scored his runs at a strike rate of 166.66, with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Jojo Thomas of the Southern Crusaders, with five scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 1 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 3/17 as his best performance and has an excellent economy of 5.75.

Darshanik Gohil and Shubh Patel, both from the American University of Malta, are among four bowlers who picked up three wickets apiece on the first day of the Malta T10 League 2021. They are placed higher than the other two bowlers by virtue of being more economical.

Gohil has a best effort of 3/1 and has an unbelievable economy of 0.75. Patel has a spell of 3/8 as his best returns and has conceded an average of just 4.00 runs per over.

Edited by Samya Majumdar