Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 15 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on June 15, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four Group A fixtures are scheduled for Wednesday, June 16.

Super Kings and Overseas occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. The two teams won both their matches on Tuesday and have four points each in their kitty.

Gozo are yet to begin their campaign in the tournament. They will play their first couple of matches against the Super Kings on Thursday.

Mater Dei and Swieqi United bring up the rear of the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. The two teams suffered reversals in both their matches on Tuesday and are yet to open their accounts.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the second day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Charl Kleinepunte of Overseas has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has amassed 91 runs in two encounters, with an unbeaten 58 being his top score. Kleinepunte's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 171.69, and are studded with thirteen fours and three sixes.

Varun Prasath of the Super Kings is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 83 runs thus far, with his 63 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Prasath has an excellent strike rate of 207.50 and has struck five fours and eight maximums.

Samuel Stanislaus of the Atlas UTC Knights has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 57 runs in two knocks, with 33 being his best effort. Stanislaus has scored his runs at a strike rate of 162.85, with the help of six boundaries and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Jurg Hirschi of Overseas, with six scalps to his credit, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/13 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.00.

Jojo Thomas of the Southern Crusaders and Ashok Bishnoi of the Super Kings have picked up five wickets apiece in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Thomas, who has a best effort of 3/17, has conceded an average of just 5.75 runs per over. Bishnoi has a spell of 3/15 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy of 7.75.

