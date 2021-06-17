Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 16 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 saw its third day of action on June 16, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four Group B fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, June 17.

American University of Malta and Atlas UTC Knights occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. Both teams have six points, with the former placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

They are followed by Marsa, who have four points, in the Group A standings. Marsa won both their encounters on Wednesday and are the only unbeaten team in the group.

The Southern Crusaders and Royal Strikers have been on the receiving end of all their matches thus far. They are yet to open their accounts and are placed at the foot of the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the third day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 147 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 60 being his highest score. Patankar has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 190.90, with the help of nine fours and 12 sixes.

Charl Kleinepunte of Overseas has slipped to second position on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 91 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 58 being his best effort. Kleinepunte has a strike rate of 171.69, and has struck 13 boundaries and three sixes.

Zeeshan Khan of Marsa is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has amassed 86 runs in two knocks, with 44 being his top score. Khan's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 175.51, and are studded with three fours and eight maximums.

Super Kings' Varun Prasath (83), Gopal Chaturvedi (35) and Affy Khan (33), Swieqi United's Imran Ameer (54) and Anil Qadir (38), and Mater Dei's Michael Nazir (39) and Sam Aquilina (35) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Jurg Hirschi of Overseas, with six scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has a spell of 4/13 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.00.

Jojo Thomas of the Southern Crusaders and Ashok Bishnoi of the Super Kings have both accounted for five opposition batsmen in the Malta T10 League 2021 to date. The former is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his better economy.

Thomas has a best spell of 3/17 and has an excellent economy of 5.75. Bishnoi has 3/15 as his best returns and has conceded an average of 7.75 runs per over.

Apart from Bishnoi, Super Kings' Amar Sharma (4), Ihtisham Ishaq (4) and Varun Prasath (3), and Swieqi United's Bilal Khan (3) are the most successful bowlers from the teams plying their trade on Thursday.

