Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 17 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 saw its fourth day of action on June 17, with four Group B encounters played on the day. Four more Group B matches are scheduled for Friday, June 18.

The Super Kings are perched atop the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in all four of their matches thus far and have eight points in their kitty.

They are followed by Overseas and Mater Dei in the Group B standings. The two teams have four points apiece, with the former having a couple of additional games in hand and a superior net run rate.

Swieqi United and Gozo have come up short in all the encounters they have placed thus far. Both teams are yet to open their accounts and occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the fourth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has amassed 147 runs in four encounters, with an unbeaten 60 being his top score. Patankar has an impressive strike rate of 190.90, and has struck nine fours and 12 sixes.

Super Kings' Varun Prasath has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 133 runs to date, with 63 being his best effort. Prasath's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 211.11, and are studded with seven boundaries and 14 sixes.

Prasath's teammate Affy Khan is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has blasted 118 runs in four knocks, with his unbeaten 79 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Khan has scored his runs at an outstanding strike rate of 251.06, with the help of six fours and 13 maximums.

In addition to Prasath and Khan, Overseas' Charl Kleinepunte (91), Swieqi United's Imran Ameer (83) and Super Kings' Bikram Arora (55) were the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Friday.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ashok Bishnoi of the Super Kings, with 11 scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has a sensational spell of 6/3 as his best returns and has an excellent economy of 5.66.

Yash Singh of the Super Kings and Jurg Hirschi of Overseas are among four bowlers who have picked up six wickets apiece in the Malta T10 League 2021 so far. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts due to a better combination of economy rate and average.

Singh, who has a best effort of 3/7, has conceded just 5.23 runs per over. Hirschi has a spell of 4/13 as his best performance and has a decent economy of 7.00.

Other than the aforementioned three players, Super Kings' Ihtisham Ishaq (6) and Amar Sharma (5), Swieqi United's Bilal Khan (6) and Overseas' Callum Burke (4) are the most successful bowlers from the teams plying their trade on Friday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar