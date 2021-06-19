Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 18 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 saw its fifth day of action on June 18, with four Group B matches played on the day. A couple of fixtures each in Group A and Group B are scheduled for Saturday, June 19.

The Super Kings have consolidated their position at the top of the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They have won all six of their matches to date and have twelve points in their kitty.

Overseas and Mater Dei have four points apiece and follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. Both teams have won and lost a couple of matches each, with the former having a better net run rate.

Swieqi United and Gozo have registered one win each in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. The two teams are languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table with two points to their name.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the fifth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Varun Prasath of the Super Kings has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 232 runs in six matches, with his unbeaten 98 being the highest individual score of the tournament thus far. Prasath has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 220.95, with the help of 13 fours and 24 sixes.

Affy Khan, also from the Super Kings, is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has blasted 169 runs to date, with an unbeaten 79 being his top score. Khan has an outstanding strike rate of 252.23, and has struck nine fours and 18 maximums.

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta has slipped to third spot in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 147 runs in four knocks, with an unbeaten 60 being his best effort. Patankar's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 190.90, and are studded with nine boundaries and 12 sixes.

Marsa's Zeeshan Khan (86) and Niraj Khanna (77), Mater Dei's Cornelius Younus (66), Azeem Sathi (48), Michael Nazir (39) and Sam Aquilina (36), Gozo's Milton Devasia (53) and Shibil Palakkalappil (35), and Southern Crusaders' Zeshan Yousaf (36) and Ryan Bastiansz (34) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Saturday.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ashok Bishnoi of the Super Kings, with 11 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Malta T10 League 2021. His outstanding spell of 6/3 is his best performance so far and he has an exceptional economy rate of 5.30 runs per over.

Yash Singh, also from the Super Kings, is placed second on the wicket-taking charts, with nine scalps to his credit. He has a best effort of 3/7 and has conceded an average of 6.28 runs per over.

Bishnoi and Singh's teammate Ihtisham Ishaq, who has accounted for the dismissal of eight opposition batsmen, occupies third spot in the top wicket-takers list in the Malta T10 League 2021. Ishaq has 4/19 as his best returns and has an acceptable economy of 8.40.

Mater Dei's Salman Khan (5), Azeem Sathi (5) and Muthu Kumaran (5), Southern Crusaders' Jojo Thomas (5), Marsa's Nowell Khosla (4) and Muhammad Zubbair (4), and Gozo's Sandeep Sasikumar (4) and Milton Devasia (4) are the most successful bowlers from the teams plying their trade on Saturday.

