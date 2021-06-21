Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 20 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 saw its sixth day of action on June 19, with a couple of matches each in Group A and Group B played on the day. Four Group A encounters are scheduled for Monday, June 21.

Marsa won both their matches on Saturday to jump to the top spot in the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They have eight points to their name and are the only unbeaten team in the group.

American University of Malta and Atlas UTC Knights follow the table-toppers in the Group A standings. Both teams have six points from four encounters, with the former having a superior net run rate.

The Southern Crusaders and Royal Strikers have come up short in all their matches to date. They are yet to open their accounts and bring up the rear of the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021.

The Super Kings continue to be perched atop the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They have emerged victorious in all six of their matches thus far and have twelve points in their kitty.

Overseas and Mater Dei, who have eight and four points respectively, are placed second and third in the Group B standings. While the former are assured of a quarterfinal berth along with the table-toppers, the latter would also be favored to make the grade.

Swieqi United and Gozo occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. The two teams have a couple of points each and are likely to fight it out for the last knockout stage spot from the group.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the sixth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Varun Prasath of the Super Kings continues to be the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has amassed 232 runs in six encounters, with his unbeaten 98 being the top score of the tournament thus far. Prasath has an excellent strike rate of 220.95, and has struck 13 fours and 24 sixes.

Prasath's teammate Affy Khan occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has smashed 169 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 79 being his best effort. Khan's runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 252.23, and are studded with nine fours and 18 maximums.

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 147 runs in four matches, with an unbeaten 60 being his highest score. Patankar has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 190.90, with the help of nine boundaries and 12 sixes.

Apart from Patankar, Marsa's Zeeshan Khan (139) and Niraj Khanna (103), the American University of Malta's Zoheb Malek (62) and Saneesh Kumar (53), the Southern Crusaders' Ryan Bastiansz (60) and Zeshan Yousaf (53), and the Royal Strikers' Savio Thomas (59) and Livin Varghese (52) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Monday.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ashok Bishnoi of the Super Kings, with 11 scalps to his credit, is still the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Malta T10 League 2021. An unbelievable spell of 6/3 is his best performance to date and he has an exceptional economy of 5.30.

Bishnoi's teammate Yash Singh, with nine scalps to his name, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. He has a best effort of 3/7 and has an excellent economy of 6.28.

Faisal Naeem of Mater Dei and Ihtisham Ishaq of the Super Kings have both picked up eight wickets in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. Naeem, who has a best spell of 3/14, is placed higher due to his slightly better economy of 7.91.

The Southern Crusaders' Jojo Thomas (5) and Lakshitha Senevirathna (4), Marsa's Nowell Khosla (4), Waseem Abbas (4) and Muhammad Zubbair (4), the American University of Malta's Zoheb Malek (4), Tarak Shah (4), Shubh Patel (4) and Jit Patel (4), and the Royal Strikers' Jaison Jerome (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava