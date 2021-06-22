Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 21 (Updated)

The 2021 Malta T10 League saw its seventh day of action on June 21, with four Group A encounters played on the day. Four more Group A fixtures are scheduled for Tuesday, June 22.

Marsa have consolidated their position at the top of the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They have won all six of their encounters to date and have twelve points in their kitty.

Atlas UTC Knights and American University of Malta are placed second and third in the Group A standings. Both teams have six points and have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament along with the table-toppers.

Southern Crusaders and Royal Strikers occupy the last two spots in the group. The Strikers need to win their remaining two matches convincingly to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Malta T10 League 2021 ahead of the Crusaders.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the seventh day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Varun Prasath of the Super Kings is still the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 232 runs in six matches, with his unbeaten 98 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Prasath's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 220.95, and are studded with 13 fours and 24 sixes.

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta has jumped to second spot in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 193 runs to date, with an unbeaten 60 being his best effort. Patankar has an impressive strike rate of 173.87, and has struck 14 boundaries and 13 sixes.

Zeeshan Khan of Marsa is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 172 runs in six knocks, with 44 being his top score. Khan has scored his runs at a strike rate of 166.99, with the help of nine fours and 14 maximums.

Apart from Patankar and Khan, Marsa's Niraj Khanna (119) and Nowell Khosla (63), the Southern Crusaders' Ryan Bastiansz (100), Zeshan Yousaf (59) and Angelo Delardon (50), the American University of Malta's Zoheb Malek (62) and Saneesh Kumar (60), and the Atlas UTC Knights' Ciril Mathew (59) and Samuel Stanislaus (57) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Tuesday.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ashok Bishnoi of the Super Kings, with 11 scalps to his name, continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has registered the tournament's best spell of 6/3 and has an exceptional economy of 5.30.

Yash Singh, also from the Super Kings, has picked up nine wickets in the 2021 Malta T10 League thus far. He has 3/7 as his best returns and has conceded just 6.28 runs per over.

Waseem Abbas of Marsa is among four bowlers who have accounted for the dismissals of eight opposition batsmen. Abbas, who has a best effort of 3/13, is placed third on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior economy of 5.91.

Other than Abbas, the Southern Crusaders' Jojo Thomas (8) and Lakshitha Senevirathna (7), Marsa's Nowell Khosla (7) and Fanyan Mughal (5), the American University of Malta's Zoheb Malek (6), Jit Patel (6) and Shubh Patel (5), and the Atlas UTC Knights' Bose Paul (4) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

