Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 22 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 saw its eighth day of action on June 22, with four Group A matches played on the day. Four Group B encounters are scheduled for Wednesday, June 23.

Marsa are perched atop the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021, with 12 points to their credit. They are followed by Atlas UTC Knights, who have 10 points and will finish as table-toppers if they win their remaining two league matches.

American University of Malta and Southern Crusaders are placed third and fourth in the Group A standings. They finished with eight and six points respectively and joined the aforementioned two teams as the quarter-finalists from the group.

Royal Strikers have suffered defeats in all six of their encounters thus far. They are yet to open their account and cannot make the knockout stage of the Malta T10 League 2021 even if they win their last two matches.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eighth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Varun Prasath of the Super Kings continues to be the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has blasted 232 runs in six encounters which includes an unbeaten 98, the top score of the tournament. Prasath has an excellent strike rate of 220.95, and has struck 13 fours and 24 sixes.

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta is placed second on the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 224 runs thus far, with an unbeaten 60 being his highest score. Patankar has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 167.16, with the help of 17 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Zeeshan Khan of Marsa occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has aggregated 180 runs in eight matches, with 44 being his best effort. Khan's runs have come at a strike rate of 163.63, and are studded with 11 fours and 14 maximums.

Apart from Prasath, the Super Kings' Affy Khan (169) and Bikram Arora (103), Mater Dei's Cornelius Younus (108) and Azeem Sathi (63), Overseas' Charl Kleinepunte (91) and Callum Burke (86), and Gozo's Milton Devasia (90) and Senthil Raj (65) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Wednesday.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ashok Bishnoi, Waseem Abbas and Jojo Thomas have all picked up 11 wickets in the Malta T10 League 2021 thus far. They are placed in that order on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Super Kings' Bishnoi has 6/3 as his best returns and has an outstanding economy of 5.30. Marsa's Abbas and the Southern Crusaders' Thomas have best efforts of 3/7 and 3/4 respectively. While Abbas has conceded an average of 6.43 runs per over, Thomas too has a decent economy of 7.73.

Other than Bishnoi, the Super Kings' Yash Singh (9), Ihtisham Ishaq (8) and Amar Sharma (7), Mater Dei's Faisal Naeem (8), Salman Khan (6), Azeem Sathi (6) and Muthu Kumaran (6), Overseas' Jurg Hirschi (7) and Callum Burke (5), and Gozo's Sandeep Sasikumar (6), Ajeesh Antony (4) and Milton Devasia (4) are the most successful bowlers from their respective teams.

