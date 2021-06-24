Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 23 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 saw its penultimate day of group stage action on June 23, with four Group B encounters played on the day. The last couple of fixtures in both Group A and Group B are scheduled for Thursday, June 24.

The Super Kings finished atop the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021, with 16 points to their name. They emerged victorious in all eight of their matches in the preliminary phase of the tournament.

They are followed by Overseas and Mater Dei, who have eight points each, in the Group B standings. The two teams have qualified for the quarter-finals along with the table-toppers.

Swieqi United and Gozo occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. Both teams have a couple of points each, with the former looking to win one of their two matches on Thursday to guarantee themselves a final knockout stage berth from the group.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the ninth day of matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League Group A Points Table

Malta T10 League Group B Points Table

Malta T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Malta T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Varun Prasath of the Super Kings has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has amassed 290 runs in eight matches, with his unbeaten 98 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Prasath has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 202.79, with the help of 17 fours and 28 sixes.

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 224 runs to date, with an unbeaten 60 being his best effort. Patankar's runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 167.16, and are studded with 17 boundaries and 15 sixes.

Affy Khan of the Super Kings is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 183 runs in eight knocks, with an unbeaten 79 being his top score. Khan has an outstanding strike rate of 261.42, and has struck 11 fours and 19 maximums.

The Overseas pair of Charl Kleinepunte (145) and Callum Burke (89), the Royal Strikers duo of Livin Varghese (104) and Savio Thomas (75), the Atlas UTC Knights trio of Basil George (101), Samuel Stanislaus (80) and Ciril Mathew (73), and Swieqi United's Imran Ameer (93) are the highest run-scorers from the teams in action on Thursday.

Most Wickets

Malta T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ashok Bishnoi, Waseem Abbas and Jojo Thomas, with 11 scalps each, are still the highest wicket-takers in the Malta T10 League 2021. They are separated on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Super Kings' Bishnoi has an unbelievable spell of 6/3 as his best performance at an exceptional economy of 5.30. Marsa's Abbas has 3/7 as his best effort and has conceded just 6.43 runs per over. The Southern Crusaders' Thomas has 3/4 as his best returns and has a decent economy of 7.73.

Overseas' Jurg Hirschi (9) and Callum Burke (5), Swieqi United's Bilal Khan (6) and Aqeel Raza (5), the Atlas UTC Knights' Bose Paul (6) and Basil George (4), and the Royal Strikers' Jaison Jerome (3) are the most successful bowlers from their respective sides.

