Malta T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until June 24 (Updated)

The Malta T10 League 2021 concluded its group stage action on June 24. The final four preliminary phase matches were completed, with the four quarter-final encounters scheduled for Friday, June 25.

Marsa and Atlas UTC Knights occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. Both teams finished with 12 points, with the former winning with a better overall net run rate.

American University of Malta and Southern Crusaders are the other two teams to qualify for the quarter-finals from Group A. The teams collected eight and six points respectively. Royal Strikers, who registered just a solitary win, are eliminated from the tournament.

The Super Kings are perched atop the Group B points table of the Malta T10 League 2021. They finished with 16 points, courtesy of an all-win record in the league phase.

Overseas and Mater Dei, who have ten and eight points respectively, follow the table-toppers in the Group B standings. Swieqi United pipped Gozo for the final knockout stage berth.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the conclusion of preliminary phase matches in the Malta T10 League 2021:

Malta T10 League 2021: Most Runs and Most Wickets charts

Varun Prasath of the Super Kings continues to be the highest run-scorer after the tenth day of action in the Malta T10 League 2021. He has smashed 290 runs in eight encounters, with his unbeaten 98 the top score of the tournament so far. Prasath's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 202.79, and he has also smashed 17 fours and 28 sixes.

Darshit Patankar of the American University of Malta is placed second in the run-scoring charts. He has amassed 224 runs thus far, with a high score of 60 not out. Patankar has an impressive strike rate of 167.16, and has struck 17 fours and 15 maximums.

Prasath's teammate Affy Khan occupies third spot in the top run-getters list of the Malta T10 League 2021. He has blasted 183 runs in eight matches, with an unbeaten 79 as his best effort. Khan has scored his runs at an extraordinary strike rate of 261.42, with the help of 11 boundaries and 19 sixes.

Ashok Bishnoi, Waseem Abbas and Jojo Thomas are the joint-highest wicket-takers after the group stage of the Malta T10 League 2021. The three bowlers have picked up 11 wickets each and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Super Kings' Bishnoi, who has 6/3 as his best figures, has an outstanding economy of 5.30. Marsa's Abbas and the Southern Crusaders' Thomas have best efforts of 3/7 and 3/4 respectively. While Abbas has an excellent economy of 6.43, Thomas has conceded an average of 7.73 runs per over.

