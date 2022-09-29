MAL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship T10 2022 Group C Match 16

Malta will take on Scotland XI in match number 16 in Group C of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama on Thursday (September 29). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAL vs SCO-XI Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Malta haven't had a great run in this tournament. They have two wins and four losses so far. They are fourth in the points table. On the other hand, Scotland XI are third. They have been inconsistent as well and have three wins and as many losses.

MAL vs SCO-XI, Match Details

The 16th match in Group C of the European Cricket Championship T10 2022 between Malta and Scotland XI will be played on September 28, 2022, at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 3.00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MAL vs SCO-XI

Date & Time: September 28, 2022, 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 8

Average 1st-innings score: 103

Average 2nd-innings score: 87

MAL vs SCO-XI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Malta: L, L, L, W, W

Scotland XI: W, L, W, L, L

MAL vs SCO-XI Probable Playing 11 today

Malta Team News

No major injury concerns.

Malta Probable Playing XI: Bikram Arora (c), Basil George, Darshit Patankar (wk), Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Suhrid Roy, Bilal Khan, Eldhose Mathew, Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju, Amar Sharma

Scotland XI Team News

No major injury concerns.

Scotland XI Probable Playing XI: Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Michael English, Callum Garden (wk), Alex Hinkley, Uzzair Shah, Lewis O'Donnell, Kess Sajjad, Jasper Davidson, Jack Hogarth, Adrian Neill (c)

Today’s MAL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Callum Garden (4 matches, 132 runs)

Callum Garden has been batting really well. The Scotland XI wicket-keeper batter has aggregated 132 runs in four innings and has a strike-rate of 212.90.

Top Batter Pick

Uzzair Shah (4 matches, 33 runs, 5 wickets)

Uzzair Shah has made just 33 runs with the bat but he has been superb with the ball. He has picked up five wickets from four overs that he has bowled across four games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Basil George (6 matches, 94 runs)

Basil George hasn't really contributed much with the ball but he has looked in good touch with the bat. He has mustered 94 runs while striking at 200.00. He has smashed 11 sixes as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Jack Hogarth (4 matches, 7 wickets)

Jack Hogarth is in magnificent form with the ball. He has returned with seven wickets in just four games. He has an economy rate of 4.00 and has a bowling average of 4.57 while striking once every 6-7 deliveries.

MAL vs SCO-XI match captain and vice-captain choices

Jack Jarvis (5 matches, 134 runs, 3 wickets)

Jack Jarvis has been excellent with both bat and ball. He has amassed 134 runs while striking at 227.11 in this tournament. With the ball, he has taken three wickets at an economy of 8.77.

Varun Prasath (6 matches, 160 runs, 4 wickets)

Varun Prasath has been very effective and has been in top all-round form. He has scored 160 runs at a strike-rate of 188.23 and he has hit 17 sixes. He has also taken four wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MAL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jack Jarvis 134 runs & 3 wickets in 5 matches Jack Hogarth 7 wickets in 4 matches Varun Prasath 160 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Uzzair Shah 33 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Callum Garden 132 runs in 4 matches

MAL vs SCO-XI match expert tips

This has been a pretty high-scoring tournament so far and hence, the key picks will include the top-order batters along with the all-rounders. The likes of Darshit Patankar, Callum Garden, Varun Prasath, Jack Jarvis and Liam Naylor are going to be vital picks.

MAL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Malta vs Scotland XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Darshit Patankar, Callum Garden

Batters: Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Uzzair Shah

All-rounders: Basil George, Jack Jarvis

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Jack Hogarth

MAL vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Malta vs Scotland XI - European Cricket Championship T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Darshit Patankar, Callum Garden

Batters: Eldhose Mathew, Varun Prasath, Uzzair Shah

All-rounders: Basil George, Jack Jarvis, Jasper Davidson

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Liam Naylor, Jack Hogarth

