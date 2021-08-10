MAM vs GOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo Matches 29 & 30

Malmohus will be up against Goteborg City in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Tuesday.

Malmohus have won just one out of their four ECS T10 Malmo matches and are currently placed in third spot in the Group B points table. They lost their last match against Landskrona by five wickets. Goteborg City, on the other hand, have won their first two matches and are currently second in Group B. They head into today's double-header on the back of a 19-run victory over Landskrona.

MAM vs GOC Probable Playing 11 Today

MAM XI

Ankit Gupta (C), Sambit Pattanaik, Raseka Danasekera (WK), Dheeraj Malhotra, Rizwan Tarar, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Safi, Ashish Rajput, Nooryaleh Anwari, Faraz Muneer, Adam Sarten.

GOC XI

Abu Zar (C), Rahim Safi, Shadhin Mahmud (WK), Mahib Shahin, Qasir Mahmood, Umar Usman, Avinash Ketty, Danyal Siddiqui, Harinder Singh, Hasibur Rahman, Vikas Dixit.

Match Details

MAM vs GOC, Match 29 & 30, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 10th August 2021, 12:00 PM & 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Landskrona Cricket Club is a flat batting wicket, with the batsmen expected to get full value for their shots on this ground. The pacers will also get some movement early on with the new ball. Batting first and putting runs on the board must be the preferred option here. The average first-innings score in the last four ECS T10 Malmo matches played at the venue is 118 runs.

Today’s MAM vs GOC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Ankit Gupta: The hard-hitting Malmohus batsman could score some quick-fire runs today. Gupta has amassed 146 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 310.63 in four ECS T10 Malmo matches.

Batsmen

Dheeraj Malhotra: Malhotra has been one of the most consistent performers with both the bat and ball for Malmohus in the ECS T10 Malmo. He has scored 114 runs at a strike rate of 207.27 while also picking up five wickets.

Qasir Mahmood: He has been in brilliant touch with the bat so far this season, scoring 45 runs at a strike rate of 173.07 in two matches. Mahmood is also the leading run-scorer for Goteborg City.

All-rounders

Mahib Shahin: Shahin has impressed everyone with his all-around performances this season. He has scored 43 runs and also picked up five wickets in two matches.

Rahim Safi: Safi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of just 6 in his two outings.

Bowlers

Adam Sarten: He has proved to be a little bit expensive with the ball, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 14 in the past three matches. Sarten can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Hasibur Rahman: Rahman has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of ECS T10 Malmo matches, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 10.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAM vs GOC Dream11 prediction team

Dheeraj Malhotra (MAM) - 341 points

Mahib Shahin (GOC) - 252 points

Ankit Gupta (MAM) - 243 points

Rahim Safi (GOC) - 124 points

Sambit Pattanaik (MAM) - 110 points

Important Stats for MAM vs GOC Dream11 prediction team

Dheeraj Malhotra: 114 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 207.27 and ER - 10.00

Mahib Shahin: 43 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 159.25 and ER - 9.75

Ankit Gupta: 146 runs in 4 matches; SR - 310.63

Qasir Mahmood: 45 runs in 2 matches; SR - 173.07

Rahim Safi: 12 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 171.42 and ER - 6.00

MAM vs GOC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

MAM vs GOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ankit Gupta, Sambit Pattanaik, Rizwan Tarar, Dheeraj Malhotra, Qasir Mahmood, Ashish Rajput, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi, Faraz Muneer, Vikas Dixit, Hasibur Rahman.

Captain: Dheeraj Malhotra. Vice-captain: Mahib Shahin.

MAM vs GOC Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ankit Gupta, Shadhin Mahmud, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sambit Pattanaik, Qasir Mahmood, Ashish Rajput, Mahib Shahin, Rahim Safi, Adam Sarten, Faraz Muneer, Hasibur Rahman.

Captain: Mahib Shahin. Vice-captain: Dheeraj Malhotra.

