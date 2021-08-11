MAM vs HSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo Matches 33 & 34

Malmohus will lock horns with Hisingen in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Wednesday.

Malmohus have won two out of their six ECS T10 Malmo matches and are currently placed in fourth spot in the Group B points table. They beat Goteborg City by four wickets in their last match. Hisingen, on the other hand, have lost as many as four matches and are currently at the bottom of the Group B standings. They lost their last ECS T10 Malmo match against Landskrona by a massive 61-run margin.

MAM vs HSG Probable Playing 11 Today

MAM XI

Ankit Gupta (C), Dheeraj Malhotra, Raseka Danasekera (WK), Rizwan Tarar, Sambit Pattanaik, Usman Safi, Ashish Rajput, Naz Maddy, Faraz Muneer, Khurram Shahzad, Adam Sarten.

HSG XI

Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sudheer Kavala (WK), Sriram Sridhar, Nijamudeen Hameed, Rakesh Srikanth, Abdul Ismail, Raja Mavuduru, Chaitanya Kilari, Mohammed Mubarak Ali, Rajeev Swain.

Match Details

MAM vs HSG, Match 33 & 34, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 11th August 2021, 12:00 PM & 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club has dramatically favored the batsmen in the last couple of ECS T10 Malmo matches. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen will get full value for their shots on this ground. The average first-innings score in the last four games at the venue is 107 runs.

Today’s MAM vs HSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ankit Gupta: Gupta is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs today. He has scored 173 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 250-plus and is also Malmohus' leading run-scorer this season.

Batsmen

Dheeraj Malhotra: He has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season. Malhotra has scored 165 runs at a strike rate of 196.42 while also picking up eight wickets in six matches.

Sambit Pattanaik: Pattanaik has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side in the ECS T10 Malmo, scoring 85 runs at a strike rate of 173.46 in four matches.

All-rounders

Gokul Seenivasan: The Hisingen skipper has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 135.55 and also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.87.

Ashish Rajput: Rajput can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has picked up four wickets and also scored 16 runs in four matches.

Bowlers

Adam Sarten: Sarten has bowled pretty well this season, picking up four wickets, including his best figures of 2/25, in five outings.

Faraz Muneer: Muneer has so far failed to impress fantasy players this season. But he is a quality bowler who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAM vs HSG Dream11 prediction team

Dheeraj Malhotra (MAM) - 537 points

Gokul Seenivasan (HSG) - 347 points

Ankit Gupta (MAM) - 313 points

Sambit Pattanaik (MAM) - 159 points

Ashish Rajput (MAM) - 154 points

Important Stats for MAM vs HSG Dream11 prediction team

Dheeraj Malhotra: 165 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches; SR - 196.42 and ER - 10.71

Gokul Seenivasan: 61 runs and 7 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 135.55 and ER - 8.87

Ankit Gupta: 173 runs in 6 matches; SR - 250.72

Sambit Pattanaik: 85 runs in 4 matches; SR - 173.46

Ashish Rajput: 4 wickets in 4 matches; ER - 11.14

MAM vs HSG Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

MAM vs HSG Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ankit Gupta, Sambit Pattanaik, Rizwan Tarar, Dheeraj Malhotra, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Ashish Rajput, Faraz Muneer, Adam Sarten, Abhinav Kamma, Raja Mavuduru.

Captain: Dheeraj Malhotra. Vice-captain: Gokul Seenivasan.

MAM vs HSG Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ankit Gupta, Sambit Pattanaik, Rizwan Tarar, Dheeraj Malhotra, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Naz Maddy, Ashish Rajput, Faraz Muneer, Abhinav Kamma, Raja Mavuduru.

Captain: Dheeraj Malhotra. Vice-captain: Chaitanya Kilari.

