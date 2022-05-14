MAM vs JKP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden 2022, Final

Malmohus will take on Jonkoping in the final of the ECS Sweden Landskrona T10 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Saturday.

With five wins in eight league matches, Malmohus finished second in Group B of the ECS Sweden Landskrona T10. They finished a couple of points behind Ariana CC in their group.

Malmohus defeated Seaside CC in the second quarter-final by seven wickets and then got the better of Evergreen in the first semi-final by 36 runs.

Meanwhile, Jonkoping also finished second in Group A of the ECS Sweden Landskrona T10. They finished six points behind table-toppers Evergreen, with five wins in eight matches and 10 points to their account.

However, Jonkoping won their quarter-final against Lomma by eight wickets and also Ariana CC in the semi-final by three runs to set up this final showdown.

MAM vs JKP Probable Playing 11 Today

MAM XI

Dheeraj Malhotra, Rizwan Tarar, Ankit Gupta (c)(wk), Sandeep Mallidi, Sambit Pattanaik, Naz Maddy, Prasanjit Behera, Adam Sarten, Sadashiv Gour, Sachin Khairnar, Ashish Rajput

JKP XI

Riaz Khan, Bhavya Patel, Zabihullah Zadran, Talha Omer (wk), Muhammad Qasim (c), Hafiz Khan, Muhammad Tanveer, Ahmed Sajjad, Naser Batcha, Sahar Shirzad

Match Details

MAM vs JKP, ECS Sweden 2022, Final

Date and Time: May 14, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find good purchase.

Today's MAM vs JKP Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gupta is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has scored 200 runs from 10 matches so far.

Batters

R Khan has emerged as a crucial player for Jonkoping. He has amassed 171 runs at a strike rate of over 172. He has also taken five wickets so far.

S Mallidi is a terrific all-rounder from Malmohus who has been in excellent form. He has scored 165 runs and has also taken three wickets.

All-rounders

D Malhotra is a brilliant all-rounder who has been at the very top of his game in this competition. He has scored 219 runs at an average of over 31 and is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition.

He has also taken 11 wickets so far and should be the first captaincy pick for your MAM vs JKP Dream11 fantasy team.

S Ibrahimkhil is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has scored 148 runs at a wonderful strike rate of 187.34 and has also scalped seven wickets.

Bowlers

Z Zadran is a crucial contributor for his team. He is the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 13 wickets at an average of 8.15. He has also added 77 runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAM vs JKP Dream11 prediction team

D Malhotra (MAM) – 746 points

Z Zadran (JKP) – 588 points

S Ibrahimkhil (JKP) – 531 points

R Khan (JKP) – 497 points

P Behera (MAM) – 491 points

Important stats for MAM vs JKP Dream11 prediction team

D Malhotra: 219 runs and 11 wickets

Z Zadran: 77 runs and 13 wickets

S Ibrahimkhil: 148 runs and 7 wickets

R Khan: 171 runs and 5 wickets

P Behera: 30 runs and 11 wickets

MAM vs JKP Dream11 Prediction Today

MAM vs JKP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gupta, R Khan, S Mallidi, N Batcha, S Pattanaik, D Malhotra, S Ibrahimkhil, Z Zadran, P Behera, A Sarten, M Ismail

Captain: D Malhotra, Vice-Captain: S Ibrahimkhil

MAM vs JKP Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gupta, R Khan, S Mallidi, N Batcha, D Malhotra, S Ibrahimkhil, S Nord, Z Zadran, A Sarten, S Shirzad, M Ismail

Captain: Z Zadran, Vice-Captain: R Khan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar