MAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report For ECS T10 Malmo Matches 25 & 26

Malmohus will lock horns with Landskrona in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Monday.

Malmohus are yet to register a win in the ECS T10 Malmo. While they lost their first match against Lund by five wickets, their second game against the same opponents fell prey to rain. They are currently placed in third spot in the Group B points table. Landskrona, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They lost to Goteborg City by 19 runs in their last match.

MAM vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

MAM XI

Ankit Gupta (C), Dheeraj Malhotra, Ben Tew (WK), Raseka Danasekera, Rizwan Tarar, Faraz Muneer, Gopi Devulapally, Khurram Shahzad, Naz Maddy, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi.

LAN XI

Saghar Hanif (C), Imran Kiyani, Nadeem Khan (WK), Rameez Dalvi, Sai Krishna, Qaiser Zaman, Aniket Kharade, Mayank Chauhan, Amritanshu Singh, Sushant Devata, Varun Dhingra.

Match Details

MAM vs LAN, Match 25 & 26, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: 09th August 2021, 12:00 PM & 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club has favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Malmo matches. The batsmen have struggled a big deal to clear the boundaries on this ground. The wicket tends to further slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Both teams will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s MAM vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Ankit Gupta: He is a hard-hitting batsman who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in today's double-header. He has scored 30 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 300 in two ECS T10 Malmo matches this season.

Batsmen

Imran Kiyani: He has scored 68 runs at a strike rate of 151.11 and also picked up four wickets in two matches. He can play a big knock today as well.

Dheeraj Malhotra: Malhotra has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side this season. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of close to 190 in his two outings.

All-rounders

Rameez Dalvi: Dalvi is a top-quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 36 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 211.76. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Mayank Chauhan: He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. Although he has failed to perform so far this season, he can be a good utility pick for your ECS T10 Malmo fantasy teams.

Bowlers

Varun Dhingra: Dhingra will lead the bowling attack for Landskrona along with Imran Kyani. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 10.50 in his two outings.

Amritanshu Singh: Singh has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of ECS T10 Malmo matches, scalping two wickets. He is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAM vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani (LAN) - 225 points

Dheeraj Malhotra (MAM) - 150 points

Varun Dhingra (LAN) - 110 points

Rameez Dalvi (LAN) - 79 points

Amritanshu Singh (LAN) - 66 points

Important stats for MAM vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani: 68 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 151.11 and ER - 10.75

Dheeraj Malhotra: 53 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 189.28 and ER - 11.50

Rameez Dalvi: 36 runs in 2 matches; SR - 211.76

Ankit Gupta: 30 runs in 2 matches; SR - 300

Amritanshu Singh: 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 12.00

MAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

MAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ankit Gupta, Nadeem Khan, Rizwan Tarar, Dheeraj Malhotra, Imran Kiyani, Saghar Hanif, Rameez Dalvi, Faraz Muneer, Usman Safi, Amritanshu Singh, Varun Dhingra.

Captain: Imran Kiyani. Vice-captain: Dheeraj Malhotra.

MAM vs LAN Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ankit Gupta, Nadeem Khan, Rizwan Tarar, Dheeraj Malhotra, Imran Kiyani, Saghar Hanif, Rameez Dalvi, Faraz Muneer, Usman Safi, Aniket Kharade, Varun Dhingra.

Captain: Imran Kiyani. Vice-captain: Rameez Dalvi.

