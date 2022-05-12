MAM vs LOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden 2022, Match 37 and 38

Malmohus (MAM) will take on Lomma (LOM) in the 37th and 38th matches of the ECS Sweden 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Thursday.

Malmohus have had an inconsistent campaign, winning three of their six games, and are third in the standings with six points. Meanwhile, Lomma are first, winning four of their six games so far. However, they suffered consecutive losses against United Cricket Club.

MAM vs LOM Probable Playing XIs

MAM

Dheeraj Malhotra, Rizwan Tarar, Ankit Gupta (c), Sandeep Mallidi, Sambit Pattanaik, Prasanjit Behera, Adam Sarten, Varjun Vinod (wk), Sadashiv Gour, Sachin Khairnar, Sheron Nord.

LOM

Sajid Ahmed, Najam Haque (c), Irfan Mehmood, Raees Ahmad, Mohsin Aziz, Adnan Khan, Jamal Bajwa, Mohsin Ahmed (wk), Daud Khan, Haroon Sediai, Waseem Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: MAM vs LOM, ECS Sweden 2022, Match 37 and 38.

Date and Time: May 12, 2022; 12:30 PM and 2:30 PM IST.

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden.

Pitch Report

The track could assist pace bowlers early on. Scores of over 100 are common at this venue, and batters usually find good purchase.

Today’s MAM vs LOM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

J Bajwa is a reliable choice for the wicketkeeper role. He has scored 44 runs and has also scalped four wickets.

Batters

D Malhotra is an extremely in-form all-rounder who could be key for Malmohus. He has scored 134 runs and has also taken six wickets so far.

All-rounders

N Haque is a brilliant all-rounder who has been at the top of his game in the competition. He has scored 265 runs and has also taken six wickets. He should be the first captaincy pick in your MAM vs LOM Dream11 fantasy team.

S Mallidi is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy side. He has amassed 103 runs and has also collected three wickets.

Bowlers

P Behera is a key contributor with the ball for his team. He is the strike bowler for Malmohus and has taken six wickets from as many games so far.

Five best players to pick in MAM vs LOM Dream11 prediction team

N Haque (LOM) – 616 points

D Malhotra (MAM) – 437 points

S Mallidi (MAM) – 261 points

J Bajwa (LOM) – 248 points

P Behera (MAM) – 243 points.

Key stats for MAM vs LOM Dream11 prediction team

N Haque: 175 runs and 5 wickets

D Malhotra: 86 runs and 6 wickets

S Mallidi: 103 runs and 3 wickets

J Bajwa: 44 runs and 4 wickets

P Behera: 6 wickets.

MAM vs LOM Dream11 Prediction

MAM vs LOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Bajwa, A Gupta, D Malhotra, S Pattanaik, S Nord, N Haque, S Mallidi, I Mehmood, P Behera, A Sarten, M Aziz.

Captain: N Haque. Vice-Captain: D Malhotra.

MAM vs LOM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Bajwa, D Malhotra, S Pattanaik, S Nord, N Haque, S Mallidi, I Mehmood, R Ahmed, P Behera, A Sarten, M Aziz.

Captain: S Mallidi. Vice-Captain: J Bajwa.

