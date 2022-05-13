MAM vs SSD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Sweden 2022, Quarter-Final 2

Malmohus will take on Seaside CC in the second quarter-final of the ECS Sweden 2022 at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Friday.

Malmohus won five of their eight matches in the league. They finished second in Group B with 10 points and had a net run rate of +1.593. Meanwhile, Seaside have managed just three wins in their eight games so far and are third in the points table of Group A with six points and a net run rate of +0.682.

MAM vs SSD Probable Playing 11 Today

MAM XI

Dheeraj Malhotra, Rizwan Tarar, Ankit Gupta (c)(wk), Sandeep Mallidi, Sambit Pattanaik, Naz Maddy, Prasanjit Behera, Adam Sarten, Sadashiv Gour, Sachin Khairnar, Ashish Rajput

SSD XI

Anil Gadariya, Mujtaba Hakim, Manuj Jadvest, Shafat Ali Syed, Ashiq Hussain, Kamran Yousuf, Aditya Arora (c), Amit Jain, Harinder Singh (wk), Arfan Arif, Mahesh Navale

Match Details

MAM vs SSD, ECS Sweden 2022, Quarter-Final 2

Date and Time: 13th May, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The track might assist pace bowlers with the new ball in the early stages of the game but is overall, a batting wicket. Scores of over 100 will be expected at this venue as the batters will find a good purchase.

Today’s MAM vs SSD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Gupta is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He has scored 152 runs from eight matches so far.

Batters

S Mallidi is a terrific all-rounder from Malmohus who has been in excellent form. He has scored 129 runs and has also taken three wickets.

All-rounders

D Malhotra is a brilliant all-rounder who has been at the very top of his game in this competition. He has scored 154 runs and has also taken nine wickets. He should be the first captaincy pick for your MAM vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Ali Syed is another player you must have on your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has amassed 57 runs and has also collected five wickets.

Bowlers

P Behera is a crucial contributor with the ball for his team. He is a strike bowler for Malmohus and has taken nine wickets from eight games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAM vs SSD Dream11 prediction team

D Malhotra (MAM) – 573 points

P Behera (MAM) – 388 points

A Gupta (MAM) – 356 points

S Ali Syed (SSD) – 341 points

S Mallidi (MAM) – 328 points

Important stats for MAM vs SSD Dream11 prediction team

D Malhotra: 72 runs and 8 wickets

P Behera: 6 wickets

A Gupta: 152 runs

S Ali Syed: 57 runs and 5 wickets

S Mallidi: 129 runs and 3 wickets

MAM vs SSD Dream11 Prediction Today

MAM vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Gupta, H Koranga, S Mallidi, S Pattanaik, A Arif, D Malhotra, S Ali Syed, P Behera, A Sarten, A Gadariya, A Arora

Captain: D Malhotra, Vice-Captain: S Ali Syed

MAM vs SSD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Gupta, H Koranga, S Mallidi, S Pattanaik, A Arif, D Malhotra, S Ali Syed, P Behera, A Sarten, Y Malik, A Arora

Captain: P Behera, Vice-Captain: A Gupta

Edited by Diptanil Roy