MAN vs PUD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group B

Manipur (MAN) will take on Puducherry (PUD) in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Friday, October 14, at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MAN vs PUD Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, and playing 11s.

Manipur will be playing their first match after a successful 2021 season. Puducherry, on the other hand, lost their first match against Hyderabad by 4 runs.

Manipur will give it their all to win the match, but Puducherry are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAN vs PUD Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 14 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 1.30 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAN vs PUD, Elite Group B Match

Date and Time: October 14, 2022, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Hyderabad and Puducherry, where a total of 290 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MAN vs PUD Form Guide

MAN - Will be playing their first match.

PUD - L

MAN vs PUD Probable Playing XI

MAN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Ahmed Shah, Johnson Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar Singh, Sultan Karim, Kishan Thokchom, Ahsanul Kabir, L Kishan Singha, and Bishworjit Konthoujam.

PUD Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Arun Karthik (wk), Ramachandran Ragupathy, Paras Dogra, Mohit Mittan, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, S Parameswaran, Damodaran Rohit, Satish Jangir, Abin Mathew M, T A Abeesh, and Bharat Bhushan Sharma.

MAN vs PUD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Karthik

A Karthik, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. R Ragupathy is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Dogra

N Sedai and P Dogra are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. V Marimuthu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

D Rohit

R Rajkumar and D Rohit are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Meitan is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

K Priyojit

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Udeshi and K Priyojit. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. T Abeesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAN vs PUD match captain and vice-captain choices

D Rohit

D Rohit will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams.

P Dogra

Since the pitch is good for batters, you can make P Dogra the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for MAN vs PUD, Elite Group B Match

D Rohit

N Sedai

R Rajkumar

L Meitan

P Dogra

Manipur vs Puducherry Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Manipur vs Puducherry Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Manipur vs Puducherry Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Karthik

Batters: P Dogra, N Sedai, V Marimuthu

All-rounders: D Rohit, R Rajkumar, L Meitan

Bowlers: K Prayojit, T Abeesh, S Udeshi, B Konthoujam

Manipur vs Puducherry Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Manipur vs Puducherry Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Karthik

Batters: P Dogra, N Sedai, S Parameswaran

All-rounders: D Rohit, R Rajkumar, K Pandey, L Meitan

Bowlers: K Prayojit, T Abeesh, S Udeshi

