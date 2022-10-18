MAN vs PUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group B

Manipur (MAN) will take on Punjab (PUN) in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MAN vs PUN Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Manipur have won only one of their last four games. Punjab, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches and will look to keep the winning run going in the tournament.

Manipur will give it their all to win the match, but Punjab are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAN vs PUN Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 18 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 11.00 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAN vs PUN, Elite Group B Match

Date and Time: October 18, 2022, 11.00 am IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams would prefer to chase on this pitch as batting is relatively easier in the second innings.

MAN vs PUN Form Guide

MAN - L L W L

PUN - W L W W

MAN vs PUN Probable Playing XI

MAN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Chingakham Bidash, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Johnson Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Nitesh Sedai, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Sultan Karim, Kangabam Singh, and Ajay Lamabam.

PUN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Mandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Nehal Wadhera, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Harpreet Brar, Baltej Singh, and Gaurav Chaudhary.

MAN vs PUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. He smashed 74 runs in the last match against Goa.

Batters

K Yumnam

N Sedai and K Yumnam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

A Sharma

R Rajkumar and A Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Meitan is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Kaul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kaul and M Markande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Priyojit is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAN vs PUN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Sharma

K Sharma will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, which makes him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 88 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two games.

S Kaul

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Kaul the captain of the grand league teams. He will bowl in death overs and can play crucial innings in today's match. He has already picked up seven wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for MAN vs PUN, Elite Group B Match

A Sharma

S Kaul

Prabhsimran Singh

K Priyojit

M Markande

Manipur vs Punjab Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Manipur vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Manipur vs Punjab Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: K Yumnam, N Sedai, M Singh

All-rounders: A Sharma, R Rajkumar, L Meitan

Bowlers: K Prayojit, S Kaul, M Markande, H Brar

Manipur vs Punjab Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Manipur vs Punjab Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: K Yumnam, C Bidash, M Singh

All-rounders: A Sharma, L Meitan

Bowlers: K Prayojit, S Kaul, M Markande, H Brar, B Singh

