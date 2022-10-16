MAN vs UP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, Elite Group B

Manipur (MAN) will take on Uttar Pradesh (UP) in the Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the MAN vs UP Dream11 Prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports, and playing 11s.

Manipur have won only one of their last three games. Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches and will be curious to create a winning streak in the tournament.

Manipur will give it their all to win the match, but Uttar Pradesh are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAN vs UP Match Details

The Elite Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 will be played on October 16 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAN vs UP, Elite Group B Match

Date and Time: October 16, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur is well-balanced. There are a lot of opportunities for both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Puducherry and Manipur, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

MAN vs UP Form Guide

MAN - Won 1 of their last 3 matches.

UP - Won 2 of their last 3 matches.

MAN vs UP Probable Playing XI

MAN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Chingakham Bidash, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Johnson Singh, Karnajit Yumnam, L Kishan Singha, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Nitesh Sedai, Prafullomani Singh (wk), Rex Rajkumar, Sultan Karim, Kangabam Singh, and Ajay Lamabam.

UP Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Karan Sharma (c), Aryan Juyal (wk), Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Divyansh Joshi, Kuldeep Yadav, Shiva Singh, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Kartik Tyagi, and Akshdeep Nath.

MAN vs UP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Juyal (3 matches, 68 runs)

A Juyal, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. P Singh is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

P Garg (3 matches, 37 runs)

N Sedai and P Garg are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

K Sharma (3 matches, 105 runs, 3 wickets)

R Rajkumar and K Sharma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Meitan is another good pick for today's match.

Bowlers

S Mavi (3 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Mavi and K Priyojit. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Yadav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAN vs UP match captain and vice-captain choices

K Sharma

K Sharma will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He can be made the universal captain of all the grand league teams. He has already smashed 105 runs and picked up three wickets in the last three games.

S Mavi

Since the pitch is good for bowlers, you can make S Mavi the captain of the grand league teams. He will bat in the top order and can play crucial innings in today's match. He has already taken 6 wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for MAN vs UP, Elite Group B Match

K Sharma - 105 runs and 3 wickets

S Mavi - 6 wickets

K Priyojit - 58 runs

S Sharma - 3 wickets

A Juyal - 68 runs

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl both in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: A Juyal, P Singh

Batters: P Garg, N Sedai, R Singh

All-rounders: K Sharma, R Rajkumar, S Sharma

Bowlers: K Prayojit, S Mavi, K Yadav

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Juyal

Batters: P Garg, N Sedai, A Nath

All-rounders: K Sharma, R Rajkumar, L Meitan

Bowlers: K Prayojit, S Mavi, K Yadav, S Singh

