MTI vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 23

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on the Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) in match number 23 of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Manas Tigers are yet to win a game in the Assam T20, having lost six times while one game was abandoned. Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra Boys are second in the points table with five wins, two losses and a no-result.

MTI vs BRB Probable Playing 11 today

Manas Tigers: Erik Roy (wk), Gaurav Talukdar, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Pallavkumar Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Amlanjyoti Das, Dipok Gohain, Hrishikesh Bora, Dharani Rabha

Brahmaputra Boys: Sourav Kumar Saha (wk), Rishav Das (c), Sourav Saha, Vishal Roy Jr, Biplab Saikia, Krishna Das, Chanakya Sarma, Gunjan Deka, Pushparaj Sharma, Mukhtar Hussain, Kunal Sarma

Match Details

MTI vs BRB, Match 23, Assam T20 2021

Date & Time: September 29th 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The surface at Judges Field in Guwahati is likely to be a decent one to bat on. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might find some movement early on as well. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Today’s MTI vs BRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Erik Roy – The MTI wicketkeeper has chipped in decently with the bat and is a safe option behind the stumps as well.

Batsmen

Rishav Das – The BRB skipper is the second-highest run-scorer in the Assam T20 with 217 runs at an average of 43.40.

Pallavkumar Das - Pallavkumar Das has been in decent form, having mustered 123 runs at a strike rate of 129.47.

All-rounders

Biplab Saikia – Saikia has been consistent with both the bat and ball in the Assam T20. He has scored 95 runs and taken seven wickets.

Amlanjyoti Das – The 19-year-old left-arm spinning all-rounder has been good with the ball, picking up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.18.

Bowlers

Mukhtar Hussain – Hussain is leading the wicket-taking charts in the Assam T20 with 12 scalps to his name.

Pushparaj Sharma – The left-arm spinner has been in top form in the Assam T20, having picked up 10 wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTI vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team

Mukhtar Hussain (BRB): 446 points

Rishav Das (BRB): 363 points

Biplab Saikia (BRB): 358 points

Pushparaj Sharma (BRB): 358 points

Amlanjyoti Das (MTI): 311 points

Important stats for MTI vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team

Mukhtar Hussain: 12 wickets; ER – 5.54

Rishav Das: 217 runs; SR – 121.91

Biplab Saikia: 95 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 98.96 & ER – 5.01

Amlanjyoti Das: 7 wickets; ER – 6.18

MTI vs BRB Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20)

Dream11 Team for Manas Tigers vs Brahmaputra Boys - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Erik Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Vishal Roy Jr, Romario Sharma, Amlanjyoti Das, Biplab Saikia, Mukhtar Hussain, Dipok Gohain, Pushparaj Sharma, Kunal Sarma

Captain: Mukhtar Hussain. Vice-captain: Biplab Saikia

Dream11 Team for Manas Tigers vs Brahmaputra Boys - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Erik Roy, Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Nihar Deka, Vishal Roy Jr, Amlanjyoti Das, Krishna Das, Biplab Saikia, Mukhtar Hussain, Dipok Gohain, Pushparaj Sharma

Captain: Rishav Das. Vice-captain: Amlanjyoti Das

Edited by Samya Majumdar