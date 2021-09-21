MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 7

The Manas Tigers (MTI) will take on the Subansiri Champs (SBC) in match number seven of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Manas Tigers are currently languishing at the bottom of the Assam T20 points table, having lost two in two. Subansiri Champs, on the other hand, are second in the standings, with one win and a no-result to their name.

MTI vs SBC Probable Playing 11 today

Manas Tigers: Erik Roy (wk), Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Roshan Basfor, Aman Chetry, Pallavkumar Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Amlanjyoti Das, Dipok Gohain, Dharani Rabha

Subansiri Champs: Kunal Saikia (wk), Manashjyoti Gogoi, Sunzow Brahma, Subham Mandal, Saahil Jain, Vikram Rawat, Sekhar Barman, Raj Agarwal, Sunil Lachit, Mekhail Doley, Siddharth Sharma

Match Details

MTI vs SBC, Match 7, Assam T20 2021

Date & Time: September 21st 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The track at Judges Field in Guwahati is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, while there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might also get the ball to move around early on.

Today’s MTI vs SBC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kunal Saikia – Saikia struck a solid 47 for SBC in their last game and played a big part in their win.

Batsmen

Romario Sharma – Sharma is a handy batter who has scored 37 runs while striking at 127.59 in the Assam T20.

Saahil Jain – The MTI middle-order batsman can play big knocks. Although he scored just 15 runs in SBC’s last game, Jain is more than capable of playing a significant innings on Tuesday.

All-rounders

Abdul Ajij Khuraishi – Khuraishi has looked good with the ball in the Assam T20, picking up three wickets in two games so far.

Raj Agarwal – The SBC all-rounder chipped in nicely with the bat in the previous game, scoring 27 off 17 balls. He bowled a couple of economical overs too.

Bowlers

Dharani Rabha – Rabha has taken two wickets at an economy rate of 6.20. On the batting front, he has scored 23 runs while striking at 153.33.

Mekhail Doley – Doley bowled superbly in the first game for SBC, returning with figures of 3/20 from his quota of four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team

Dharani Rabha (MTI): 100 points

Mekhail Doley (SBC): 97 points

Abdul Ajij Khuraishi (MTI): 93 points

Kunal Saikia (SBC): 61 points

Romario Sharma (MTI): 59 points

Important stats for MTI vs SBC Dream11 Prediction Team

Abdul Ajij Khuraishi: 3 wickets from two games; ER – 7.40

Dharani Rabha: 23 runs & 2 wickets from two games; SR – 153.33 & ER – 6.20

Kunal Saikia: 47 runs from one game; SR – 106.82

Mekhail Doley: 3 wickets from one game; ER – 5.50

MTI vs SBC Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20)

Dream11 Team for Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kunal Saikia, Saahil Jain, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Pallavkumar Das, Sekhar Barman, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Raj Agarwal, Siddharth Sharma, Dharani Rabha, Mekhail Doley

Captain: Abdul Ajij Khuraishi. Vice-captain: Mekhail Doley

Dream11 Team for Manas Tigers vs Subansiri Champs - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kunal Saikia, Romario Sharma, Nihar Deka, Sunzow Brahma, Pallavkumar Das, Abdul Ajij Khuraishi, Raj Agarwal, Amlanjyoti Das, Siddharth Sharma, Dharani Rabha, Mekhail Doley

Captain: Dharani Rabha. Vice-captain: Raj Agarwal

Edited by Samya Majumdar