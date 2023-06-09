MAP vs MAS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s MCA T20 Tri-Series match – June 10, 2023

MCA President Xl and MCA Secretary Xl gear up to play the first T20 match of the MCA T20 Tri-Series on June 10. The venue for this match would be YSD-UKM Cricket Ground at Bangi. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 AM IST.

This is seen as a step in the right direction by the Malaysian Cricket Association, which is trying to drive the popularity of this game in this archipelago nation. The tournament will feature three teams mainly MCA President Xl, MCA Secretary Xl, and SSF Panthers. A total of seven matches will be played between June 10 - June 19.

The first match of this professional T20 competition is bound to bring some excitement. While the excitement builds, let us look at the top three players you should consider picking as a captain or vice-captain for the MAP vs MAS Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Virandeep Singh (MAP) - 9 credits

Virandeep Singh is a very talented all-rounder and can dazzle any opposition with his all-round abilities with the bat and the ball. He averages 35.13 with the bat and has a magnificent T20 century to his name. In 52 innings, he has scored 1581 runs and has clobbered 151 fours and 63 sixes.

He is equally impressive with the ball and has picked up 29 wickets at a stunning average of 15.44. Furthermore, he has an impressive economy rate and a strike rate of 5.71 and 16.2 respectively. Virandeep is a rare asset and we highly recommend you pick him as your captain or vice-captain for your MAP vs MAS Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Ahmad Faiz (MAS) - 8 credits

Faiz has represented Malaysia U-19 and comes into this fixture with loads of experience. He averages 27.81 and has a strike rate of 123.19. Besides, he has a career-best individual score of 86 in T20 cricket and has smashed 85 fours and 40 sixes.

Faiz is a highly capable batsman and can surely feature in your MAP vs MAS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Syed Aziz (MAP) - 8 credits

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman is a very talented batting prodigy. In 53 T20 innings, Syed has accumulated 1327 runs at a very formidable average of 31.59. Besides, he also has a very remarkable strike rate of 143.92 and can hit the ball cleanly when he gets his eye in.

With such an impressive record under his belt, Syed should be your number-one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your MAP vs MAS Dream11 prediction match.

