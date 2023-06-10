MAP vs MAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Tri Series, Match 1

The first match of the MCA T20 Tri Series will see the MCA President XI (MAP) squaring off against MCA Secretary XI (MAS) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, June 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAP vs MAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. MCA President XI have various in-form and experienced players in their squad. MCA Secretary XI will give it their all to win the match, but the MCA President XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

MAP vs MAS Match Details

The first match of the MCA T20 Tri Series will be played on June 10 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAP vs MAS, Match 1

Date and Time: June 10, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

MAP vs MAS Form Guide

MAP - Will be playing their first match

MAS - Will be playing their first match

MAP vs MAS Probable Playing XI

MAP Playing XI

No injury updates

Khizar Hayat, Syed Aziz (wk), Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Nazril Rahman, Mohammad Afiq, Rizwan Haider, Sharveen Surendran, Zulamry Bin Mohdin, Muhammad Haziq Aiman

MAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq, Syazrul Idrus, Dhivendran Mogan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Amir Azim, Lokman Nur Hakim, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Kishan Kumar Ananthan

MAP vs MAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Hafizs is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Faiz

Z Zulkifle and A Faiz are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Haziq played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

V Singh

The top all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team are M Amir and V Singh. Both have played brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Nur Hakim is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Afiq

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ezat and M Afiq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Zarbani is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

MAP vs MAS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Singh

V Singh will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Amir

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Amir the captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for MAP vs MAS, Match 1

S Aziz

A Faiz

L Nur Hakim

M Amir

V Singh

MCA President XI vs MCA Secretary XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MCA President XI vs MCA Secretary XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Hafizs, S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, Z Zulkifle

All-rounders: M Amir, V Singh, L Nur Hakim, F Sham, S Muniandy

Bowlers: M Afiq, S Ezat

MCA President XI vs MCA Secretary XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz

Batters: A Faiz, Z Zulkifle, M Haziq

All-rounders: M Amir, V Singh, L Nur Hakim, F Sham, S Muniandy

Bowlers: M Afiq, S Ezat

