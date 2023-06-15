MAP vs SSF Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Tri Series, Match 5

The fifth match of the MCA T20 Tri Series will see the MCA President XI squaring off against the SSF Panthers (MAP vs SSF) on Thursday, June 15. The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi will host this important contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the MAP vs SSF Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

MCA President XI have won two of their last three matches in the MCA T20 Tri Series. They will come into this match with momentum and confidence in their abilities, having done well across all three departments.

The SSF Panthers, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches in this tournament. They have simply not received consistent contributions from their players and desperately need a victory to kickstart their campaign.

The Panthers will give it their all to win the match as it is a must-win encounter for them. However, the MCA President XI are the team in form and given the talent they possess, they are expected to win what should be an entertaining encounter.

MAP vs SSF Match Details

The fifth match of the MCA T20 Tri Series will be played on Thursday, June 15, at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MCA President XI vs SSF Panthers, Match 5, MCA T20 Tri Series.

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, Thursday; 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi has largely been good for the bowlers. However, batters who are tactically astute and naturally talented will be able to score on this surface. Both teams will likely prefer to bat second on this wicket.

The last match played at this venue was between the MCA Secretary XI and SSF Panthers. A total of 240 runs were scored for the loss of 16 combined wickets in that contest.

MAP vs SSF Form Guide

MCA President XI - Won two of their last three matches.

SSF Panthers - Won none of their last two matches.

MAP vs SSF Probable Playing XI

MAP Playing XI

No injury updates for the MCA President XI heading into this match.

Syed Aziz (c & wk), Sharveen Surendran, Conor Smith, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Nazril Rahman, Sidarth Karthik, Zulamry Mohdin, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Rizwan Haider, Asby Tan Haris

SSF Playing XI

No injury updates for the SSF Panthers ahead of what should be an enticing MCA T20 Tri Series encounter.

Asad Ali-V (wk), Suleman, Bilal Ahmed, Farrukh Sheraz (c), Hasnain Ahmed, Naveed Ahmed, Muhammad Irfan-Rana, Tehseen Saif, Farhan Sadiq, Aqib Javed, Zain Younas

MAP vs SSF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Aziz

S Aziz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your MAP vs SSF Dream11 fantasy team. This is because he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Aziz has been consistent for his team in recent times and is expected to play well in this match.

A Ali is another good player for you to consider adding to your fantasy outfit.

Batters

N Rahman

N Rahman and M Haziq are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 fantasy team for this MCA T20 Tri Series contest.

B Ahmed played exceptionally well in the last series, so he could also prove to be a good pick for Thursday's match.

All-rounders

V Singh

S Muniandy and V Singh are the best all-rounder picks for your MAP vs SFF Dream11 fantasy team. Both players are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their chances of racking up fantasy points.

A Tan Haris is another good player for you to consider adding to your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Bowlers

R Haider

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 fantasy team for this MCA T20 Tri Series contest are A Javed and R Haider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs, which will improve their chances of picking up wickets.

Z Younas could also prove to be a good pick for your MAP vs SSF Dream11 fantasy team.

MAP vs SSF match captain and vice-captain choices

S Aziz

S Aziz will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for your MAP vs SSF Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in Thursday's match, having earned 345 fantasy points in his last three matches.

V Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Singh the captain of your grand league team. He will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team, which could bring your fantasy outfit plenty of points. Singh has collected 286 fantasy points from his last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for MAP vs SSF, Match 5

S Aziz

S Muniandy

V Singh

R Haider

N Rahman

MCA President XI vs SSF Panthers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your MAP vs SSF Dream11 fantasy team is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

MCA President XI vs SSF Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

MCA President XI vs SSF Panthers Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head to Head League

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz.

Batters: N Rahman, B Ahmed.

All-rounders: V Singh, F Sheraz, S Muniandy, S Surendran.

Bowlers: K Hayat, A Javed, R Haider, Z Younas.

MCA President XI vs SSF Panthers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

MCA President XI vs SSF Panthers Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand Leagues

Wicket-keeper: S Aziz.

Batter: N Rahman.

All-rounders: V Singh, F Sheraz, S Muniandy, S Surendran.

Bowlers: K Hayat, A Javed, R Haider, Z Younas, Y Ullah.

