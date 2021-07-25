MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Stockholm match 

Marsta and Alby Zalmi CF will lock horns in the 28th match of the ECS T10 Stockholm competition at the Norsborg Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Marsta finished fourth in the Dream11 European Cricket Series Botkyrka in Stockholm in 2020, and have had mixed results so far in the ongoing ECS tournament. They have won one and lost one so far.

Meanwhile, Alby Zalmi CF were excellent in the Dream11 European Cricket Series Stockholm, 2020. Although they couldn’t wih the title, they did an exceptional job by winning the bronze final after losing the semi-final. They have some strong performers and would be keen to bring their A-game to the fore this season.

Squads to choose from

Marsta

Ajmal Raza, Amjad Khaja, Fahad Waqas, Haji Aweem, Hamid Sulehri, Junaid Khan, Kamran Ali, Mushtaq Aslam, Qambber Syed, Shahid Mustafa, Share Ali, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Waseem Ul Haque.

Alby Zalmi CF

Aman Zahid, Azam Khalil, Fareed Khan, Faseeh Choudhary, Ismaeel Zia, Muhammad Zeeshan, Munib Safi, Musab Omar, Nouman Tablib, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Rahel Khan, Saad Anis, Sami Khalil, Shahid Ali, Syed Wasti, Taj Husain, Talha Masood, Taraq Rahman, Tas Qureshi, Usman Iftikhar, Yakob Safi, Zabiullah Niazy, Zia Alozai.

Probable Playing XIs

Marsta

Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa(c)(wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Waseem UI Haque, Kamran Ali, Share Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif.

Alby Zalmi CF

Aman Zahid, Azam Khalil, Fareed Khan, Faseeh Choudhary, Ismaeel Zia, Rahel Khan, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Sami Khalil, Taj Husain, Talha Masood, Zia Alozai.

Match Details

Match: Marsta vs Alby Zalmi CF, Match 28.

Date and Time (IST): 26th July, 6:30 PM.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Norsborg Cricket Stadium is conducive for fast bowlers, with spinners likely to struggle for momentum. The pacers are expected to find the right lengths on this track, where there could be some swing on offer. Batsmen are likely to go for their shots in the middle overs.

120 should be a par score on this relatively slower wicket, with teams batting first having a good record here.

MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Waqas Haider, Taj Husain, Sweed Ullah, Talha Masood, Waseem UI Haque, Usman Arif, Faseeh Choudhary, Aman Zahid, Ajmal Raza.

Captain: Waqas Haider. Vice-captain: Sweed Ullah.

MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Mustafa, Azam Khalil, Waqas Haider, Rahel Khan, Sweed Ullah, Zia Alozai, Waseem UI Haque, Usman Arif, Faseeh Choudhary, Aman Zahid, Ajmal Raza.

Captain: Rahel Khan. Vice-captain: Zia Alozai.

Edited by Bhargav