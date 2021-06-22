MAR vs AUK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 22nd, 2021

In a high-voltage fixture of Group A, Atlas UTC Knights will face Marsa in Match No. 29 and 30 of ECS T10 Malta, 2021.

The table-toppers in Group A, Marsa, have won all six of their games and remain unbeaten so far, and the Atlas UTC Knights will be looking to break their winning streak. Atlas UTC Knights are currently stationed in the second spot after having won three out of four matches they have played to date.

Marsa’s men have been clinical in their approach so far and will want to move ahead with the same mindset. The dogged Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, will look to claim the top berth with two back-to-back wins against Marsa.

Here are three players who can be your captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team as the Atlas UTC Knights and Marsa battle it out in the ECS T10 Malta league.

#3 Nowell Khosla

Nowell Khosla plays for Marsa in the 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malta (Image Courtesy: ECN)

Marsa’s right-arm fast bowler, Nowell Khosla, is coming into this match with good form and wickets under his belt. He is the highest wicket-taker for Marsa this season.

Having scalped seven wickets in four innings, Nowell Khosla is a key bowler for Marsa and is responsible for providing his team with crucial breakthroughs.

#2 Justin Shaju

Justin Shaju performs the role of an all-rounder for Atlas UTC Knights. He might not have big numbers to back his potential, but he has certainly been an asset to his team so far.

While batting in the middle-order, Justin Shaju has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of over 136. He has just two wickets against his name, but his economical overs make him more than an effective customer.

#1 Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan Khan is a destructive opening batsman of Marsa. He is well known for his batting prowess in the Malta Cricket circuit. The dashing opener is the second-highest run-scorer in ECS T10 Malta 2021 so far.

In six innings, Zeeshan Khan has scored 172 runs at a hot average of 57.33 and a strike rate of over 160. He will surely be a player to watch out for in the upcoming ECS T10 Malta match between Marsa and Atlas UTC Knights.

Edited by Prem Deshpande