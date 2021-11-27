MAR vs AUK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta Matches 21 & 22

Marsa (MAR) will lock horns with Atlas UTC Knights (AUK) in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Saturday.

Marsa managed to pick up only four wins from 10 games in the group stages of the 2020 ECS T10 Malta. Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, finished the group stage atop the standings with seven wins. However, they came unstuck in the 2020 ECS T10 Malta championship game, losing to Marsa.

MAR vs AUK Probable Playing 11 Today

MAR XI

Niraj Khanna (WK), Gurjeet Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (C), Fanyan Mughal, Washeem Abbas, Noshair Akhter, Farhan Masih, Sidharth Anand, Uttam Banik.

AUK XI

Avinash Dileep (WK), Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Al Ameen Abdul, Justin Shaju, Sujesh Appu (C), Nithin Babu, Asif Sha, Nithin Sunny, Niyas Pullariyil, Vishnu Shaju.

Match Details

MAR vs AUK, Matches 21 & 22, ECS T10 Malta

Date and Time: 27th November 2021, 01:00 PM and 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Marsa.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Marsa Sports Club has greatly favored the bowlers in the ECS T10 Malta. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 88 runs.

Today’s MAR vs AUK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Niraj Khanna: Khanna has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the European Cricket Series, scoring 282 runs at a strike rate of close to 158.42. He has also picked up four wickets.

Batters

Nowell Khosla: Khosla has scored 355 runs at a strike rate of 151.70 and picked up seven wickets in the European Cricket Series. He could be a good budget pick on Saturday.

Zeeshan Khan: Khan is the leading run-scorer for Marsa in the European Cricket Series with 417 runs. He is surely a must-have pick for Saturday's double-header.

All-rounders

Fanyan Mughal: Mughal has picked up 12 wickets and scored 212 runs in the European Cricket Series. He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Saturday.

Haroon Mughal: Mughal has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the European Cricket Series. He has scored 208 runs in addition to taking seven wickets.

Bowlers

Sujesh Appu: Appu has picked up 17 wickets in the European Cricket Series. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Washeem Abbas: Abbas has picked up 21 wickets at an economy rate of 8.17. He is the leading wicket-taker for his side in the European Cricket Series.

MAR vs AUK Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malta)

MAR vs AUK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Farhan Masih, Sujesh Appu, Justin Shaju.

Captain: Basil George. Vice-captain: Samuel Stanislaus.

MAR vs AUK Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Samuel Stanislaus, Basil George, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Vishnu Shaju, Waseem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Justin Shaju.

Captain: Samuel Stanislaus. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

