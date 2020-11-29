MAR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Malta 2020 Match 17 – Nov 30, 2020

In the 17th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Malta 2020, Marsa CC square off against Atlas UTC Knights CC for the second time in the tournament. Both teams were unbeaten in the first week of the ECS after playing four games apiece.

Marsa CC have been pretty dominant in the ECS, batting first in every game and registering scores in excess of 105. Their bowlers have done a good job as well, helping the team win games by big margins.

With seven points from four games and with an excellent net run rate, the Haroon Mughal-led side are placed second in the ECS Malta points table. They might just be the favourites going into their game against an in-form Atlas Knights as well.

Atlas UTC Knights CC also have seven points from four games and have a decent net run rate too. They are currently third in the ECS points table. Their games have been a lot closer compared to that of Marsa CC, but their wins have been largely comfortable ones.

Squads to choose from

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Sujesh K Appu, Alameen Begham, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Sha, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny, Manoj Salikumar Panicker, Basil George, Ajay John, Akash lal Remesan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Advertisement

Marsa CC: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (c), Glenn Tavilla, Muhammad Usman, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (wk), Waseem Abbas.

Atlas UTC Knights CC: Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Akash lal Remesan, Basil George, Alameen Begham, Avinash Dileep (wk), Sujesh K Appu (c), Bose Paul, Asif Sha, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Nithin Sunny.

Match Details

Match: Marsa CC vs Atlas UTC Knights CC

Date: November 30th, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The Marsa Sports Club in Malta in the ECS has produced some really good tracks to bat on, and this game is unlikely to be any different in that regard.

95 runs is the average score batting first at this venue in the ECS Malta 2020 tournament. The batsmen have enjoyed the conditions, and that has helped produce high-scoring games.

ECS T10 Malta 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs AUK)

Dream11 team for MAR vs AUK - ECS Malta 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Asif Sha, Waseem Abbas, Nithin K Babu, Bose Paul.

Captain: Haroon Mughal. Vice-captain: Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus.

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Avinash Dileep, Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Eldhose Mathew, Samuel Sanish Mangat Stanislaus, Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Sidharth Anand, Waseem Abbas, Bose Paul.

Captain: Nowell Khosla. Vice-captain: Eldhose Mathew.