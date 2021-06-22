MAR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malta Matches 29 & 30 - Jun 22, 2021

Marsa will lock horns with Atlas UTC Knights in back-to-back ECS T10 Malta matches at the Marsa Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Marsa are having a tremendous ECS T10 Malta campaign so far. The defending champions have won six in six and are currently placed at the top of the Group A points table. They defeated the American University of Malta by four wickets in their last match. Marsa will be hoping to pick up wins from both their games on Tuesday and continue their unbeaten run in the ECS T10 Malta.

Atlas UTC Knights, on the other hand, have won three out of their four ECS T10 Malta matches and are currently placed in second spot in the Group A points table. They will head into Tuesday's game on the back of a solid 34-run victory over the American University of Malta.

As both teams have several quality players in their ranks, we can expect a high-scoring ECS T10 Malta contest at the at the Marsa Sports Complex.

Squads to choose from

Marsa

Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (C), Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Sidharth Anand, Noshair Akhter, Johnnie Grima (WK), Glen Tavilla, Muhammad Usman, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Noman Mehar, Muhammad Zubbair, Zohaib Anil and Riaz Ashraf.

Atlas UTC Knights

Bose Paul, Nithin Babu, Justin Shaju, Sujesh Appu (C), Manoj Salikumar, Samuel Stanislaus, Al Ameen Abdul, Asif Sha, Basil George, Eldhose Mathew, Avinash Dileep, Shahin Saddham (WK), Ajay John, Ciril Mathew, Nithin Sunny, Vishnu Shaju, Jameel Muhammed and Akashlal Ramesan.

Probable Playing XIs

Marsa

Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Niraj Khanna, Muhammad Zubbair, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, David Athwal, Farhan Masih.

Atlas UTC Knights

Sujesh Appu (C), Basil George, Shahin Saddham (WK), Ciril Mathew, Al Ameen Abdul, Vishnu Shaju, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Bose Paul, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin Sunny.

Match Details

Match: Marsa vs Atlas UTC Knights, Match 29 & 30

Date & Time: 22nd June 2021, 12:30 PM 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex, Malta

Pitch Report

The track at the Marsa Sports Complex has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Malta matches. While the pacers will get some movement with the new ball, the spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. Both teams will want to field first upon winning the toss as the last four matches played on this ground have been won by the chasing teams.

ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (MAR vs AUK)

MAR vs AUK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Malta

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Ciril Mathew, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Basil George, David Athwal, Waseem Abbas, Bose Paul, Justin Shaju.

Captain: Nowell Khosla. Vice-captain: Fanyan Mughal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Niraj Khanna, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Al Ameen Abdul, Ciril Mathew, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal, Basil George, David Athwal, Waseem Abbas, Justin Shaju.

Captain: Nowell Khosla. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar