MAR vs AUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Malta match - June 21, 2021

Marsa CC will take on the American University of Malta in Match No. 25 and 26 of ECS T10 Malta 2021.

The two teams are currently active at the top of the Group A plate, with Marsa sitting at the helm. Meanwhile, the American University of Malta is just a notch below them in the second berth.

Marsa remains unbeaten in the tournament so far, with four wins in the same number of matches. The American University of Malta, on the other hand, have won three and lost only one out of the four matches they have played so far.

Here are three players who can be your captain or vice-captain pick for the ECS T10 Malta 2021 match between Marsa and the American University of Malta.

#3 Darshit Patankar

Darshit Patankar plays for AUM in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 (Image Courtesy: The American University of Malta)

Darshit Patankar, the wicket-keeper batsman at the American University of Malta, has been in good touch with the bat. He is the highest run-scorer for the team and the third-highest overall in the tournament.

Patankar has raked in 147 runs from four matches at a mind-boggling average of 73.5 and a strike rate of 190.

#2 Niraj Khanna

Niraj Khanna is a right-handed top-order batsman who plays for Marsa. He is also known to chip in with an over or two in crucial situations. Khana is the second-highest run-getter for Marsa this season, with 103 runs to his name so far, including a half-century.

#1 Zeeshan Khan

Marsa’s opening batsman, Zeeshan Khan, is in sublime form with the bat and has scored the maximum runs for Marsa in the ongoing edition of ECS T10 Malta. Zeeshan Khan has amassed 139 runs in four innings with an average of about 70. His strike rate has also been on the higher side at 157.95.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar